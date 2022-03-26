UW men’s rowing takes care of WSU on Montlake Cut

Given an opportunity, the youth of Washington men’s rowing program shined.
Racing against WSU at home Saturday, Washington raced their 3V8+ crew and their freshman V8+ crew. Washington took all four races — two eight boat races and two four boat races — to end the series with a sweep.
The 3V8+ for UW opened the day racing against WSU’s 1V8+. The UW boat won relatively easily, finishing with over a boat length of open water and winning by 14.28 seconds. The final times of the race were UW 5:56.90 and WSU 6:10.27.
The next race on the day consisted of the Washington freshman 1V8+ against a pair of Washington State novice crews. Once again Washington cruised to a win.
“I think there's always things to clean up in every boat,” Washington men’s rowing assistant coach Sergio Espinoza said. “We just wanted to see each boat execute their best race and that’ll be a really good debrief with each boat to see if we were really able to execute our plan, our rhythm. I’m looking forward to seeing both the 3V and the freshman eight continue to develop over the next few races.”
Washington’s freshman boat rowed a time of 5:56.00, which was nine tenths of a second faster than the time that the 3V8+ boat for Washington had in their race early on in the day.
Following the eight boat races, there were a pair of V4+ races to close out the day on the Montlake Cut. Washington raced a total of four boats in the V4+ races, having two compete in each race.
With two Washington boat racing in each of the V4+ races, the races quickly turned into an intrasquad battle to see which Washington four boat was fastest on the day. That honor ended up going to the A boat for UW, with a time of 6:27.61.
In both races, Washington finished with the top two boats. Washington’s C boat was second fastest with a time of 6:34.20, their B boat was then next with a time of 6:36.80 and the Washington D boat finished with a time of 6:41.55.
“I thought the team had a productive day of racing,” Espinoza said. “I look back last week, we were on our spring break week and I think they did a really good job of bringing good intent and a good work ethic to this last week. In that way it was a really great week and it was really fun to cap it off with some great racing against a really good rival Washington State.”
The UW men’s rowing team will now turn their attention to next weekend, where they will be hosting Oregon State at home on Montlake Cut April 2.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
