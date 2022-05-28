UW women’s crew advances all boats to finals of NCAA Championship

After a stronger-than-expected performance Friday, the Washington women’s rowing team had another chance Saturday morning to extend its championship-hopeful season at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida.
With a day of racing under their belt, and an eye for revenge, the Huskies kicked off Saturday with the Varsity 8+ semifinals.
Lined up against Stanford yet another time, Washington matched its pace with both crews getting off the line fast alongside Princeton.
By the 500-meter mark Washington was nearly even with Prinecton with no more than a half of a seat between the bows of the crews. Princeton crossed the mark first, with Washington shortly after, and Stanford to follow.
Both Washignton and Stanford began to creep up on Princeton through the 1,000-meter mark.
By the third 500 of the race, Washington still sat in second, with Princeton and Stanford switching places for first and third. The final 500 meters of this race kept this placing, with Washington in second.
After losing to Stanford by nearly six seconds at the Pac-12 Championship, UW closed the gap today with a time of 6:23.74, just shy of Stanford’s 6:22.19. Princeton earned third with a 6:24.91 finish. The Huskies’ V8+ boat will head to the grand final on Sunday.
The Second Varsity 8+ was to follow, a boat that is looking for its fifth-consecutive first place finish at the NCAA Championships.
Princeton got off the line first at the start, but that quickly changed. Coming across the first 500-meter mark, Washington held its first place position by nearly a half of a boat length over the other crews.
These margins were maintained 1,000 meters through the race.
By the third 500, Texas made a move. Beginning to inch back on Washington, Texas crossed the 1,500-meter mark just short of UW’s first place positioning.
Unable to stop Texas’ momentum, and knowing it only needed a top three finish to move onto the grand finals, Washington finished second with a 6:25.19 and Texas earned first with a 6:23.88.
With all Washington boats that had already raced earning a spot in the grand finals, bringing the heat for their opponents, it was only fair for the Huskies to bring the rain too.
After a rain and thunder delay, the Varsity 4+ was the final boat to compete for Washington.
Washington took an early lead over all of the crews in this race, crossing the first 500-meter mark nearly two seconds before Texas.
By the 1,000-meter mark, Washington set a precedent for the remainder of the race. The Huskies led by two seats of open water as they moved into the second half of the race.
Washington held this lead through the third 500, and despite Texas’ best efforts to make a final 500-meter comeback, Washington was just too far ahead.
UW finished with a time of 7:09.21 while Texas crossed the line at 7:11.37. The V4+ completed Washington’s hopes of all three boats having the chance to compete for another championship.
All three boats will be competing on Sunday, May 29 in the grand finals seeking another year for the record books.
Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21
