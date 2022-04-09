UW women’s crew opens Pac-12 Invitational with a strong performance

Returning to Las Vegas for a second time in the season, the Washington women’s crew team was looking to continue to test out different lineups and show the depth that the program poses.
In the V8+ race, Washington jumped out to a lead immediately, only to get overtaken by the field. However, by the middle part of the race, Washington settled in and managed to overtake Washington State for first by a couple of seats.
WSU kept fighting to try to outpace UW, but in the end the Huskies’ crew had enough to stave off the final push by the Cougars and finished comfortably in first. UW finished with a time of 6:32.28 seconds, compared to WSU in second with a time of 6:38.08.
Starting the day off for UW on Lake Las Vegas was the 2V4+ boat going up against Southern Methodist and WSU.
SMU got off to the early lead, but UW did not let SMU run away with it as the Huskies matched the speed of the Mustangs and managed to keep within a half boat length for the first 1000 meters of the race.
Southern Methodist, however, started to pick up the pace in the third 500 meters and Washington did not initially respond to that change and began to fall behind by nearly a boat length. Washington State then began to make a move on Washington, trying to overtake second place gaining seats on them with each stroke.
By the time the boats began crossing the finish line, SMU had a boat’s length lead for first and WSU had overtaken UW and finished in second, leaving the UW women in third place in the race.
The final time for Washignton was 7:21.93, while Southern Methodist University finished first with a time of 7:17.49 and Washington State in second with a time of 7:19.00.
In the V4+ race, Washington was looking to get back on track and get a win on Lake Las Vegas.
The Huskies’ boat didn’t initially get off to the lead, however they quickly managed to find themselves even with first place and then began to gain a greater lead on second place with each stroke before eventually finding open water between them and the field.
The Washington boat, made up of a completely new lineup than previous V4+ races of the season, displayed the dominance of Washington rowing. By the 1,000 meter mark, the race had become a three-horse race for second, with the Washington crew having a massive lead.
Washington finished in first, with a time of 7:10.07, while second place Clemson finished with a time of 7:19.92, beating out third place Iowa by one second.
In the 2V8+ race, Washington once again displayed its dominance, getting out to a lead and then extending that lead to a comfortable win with clear open water. Washington rowed a time of 6:34.96, while second place Clemson finished with a time of 6:42.02.
The Huskies will now look to rest and work through any issues before they’re back out on the water Sunday, April 10.
