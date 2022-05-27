UW women’s crew opens strong at NCAAs

On the first day of the women’s 2022 NCAA Rowing Championships in Sarasota, Florida, Washington managed to send all three of its competing boats on to the second round.
Coming into the day Washington was a wildcard that potentially could have been overlooked, due to the fact that the Huskies did not have as dominant of a season, as has become customary over the past few years.
No team can overlook UW anymore after opening up the NCAA Championships winning two of its three heats and finishing in second in its other heat.
Starting the day off for Washington was the varsity eight race in heat one. The Huskies got off to a strong start, having the lead at times early on in the race. Washington was outfront with No. 1-ranked Texas mainiting a close second before the Longhorns made a move towards the second half of the race and overtook the Huskies for first.
The final times in the race were 6:08.33 for Texas in first place and Washington finishing less than a boat length behind with a time of 6:11.26. The Huskies easily had their spot in the semifinal clinched, as they finished over ten seconds ahead of the third place boat.
Next up was the second varsity eight race, which is an event that UW has won the grand final in for the last four championships.
Once again, the Huskies got off to a strong start, only this time they managed to keep that lead and continue to row an even larger lead. While the first race was a two boat race, the second varsity eight race turned into a three boat race between Washington, Virginia and Pennsylvania.
The Huskies though managed to keep a comfortable lead from the two nearest boats and eventually opened up an open-water lead on the field during the third 500 meters of the race.
The final time for UW was 6:14.65, while Virginia and Pennsylvania were knotted in a photo finish, finishing with times of 6:19.11 and 6:19.21, respectively.
Wrapping up the day for Washington on the water was the varsity four race.
Clearly the coaches for the Huskies harped on getting off to a strong early start, as once against the Huskies shot out off the dock and managed to fight for the early lead. While the Buckeyes attempted to challenge the Huskies and make it a tight race, the Huskies had too much power.
By the 1,000-meter mark, UW had built an open water lead over second place OSU. UW then kept a constant pace and kept OSU at bay for the rest of the race maintaining a similar lead for the final 1,000 meters.
Washington finished in first with a time of 6:52.82, while Ohio State finished with a time of 6:59.18.
With all three boats moving on to Saturday’s semifinals, Washington’s hope for a third NCAA Championship in five years is still alive.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
