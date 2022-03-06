UW women’s crew splits races with USC to open season

After being delayed by a day due to weather conditions, the Washington women’s crew team finally got on the water to open up the 2022 season at the Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational facing USC in four races.
The preseason coaching polls had Washington ranked No. 3 in the country, while USC was ranked No. 23. With the Huskies dealing with injuries and not having all their rowers available, they struggled at times on the day and ended up splitting the races, with each school winning twice.
Kicking the day off for Washington was the 2V4+ race.
The start was not ideal for Washington, as USC got off to the early lead in the race. By the time they had crossed the 500 meter mark, USC had already built an open water lead. UW was never able to make a true push, as throughout the entirety of the race, USC seemed to be constantly increasing the lead by a very small amount each stroke.
By the end of the race USC won by 7.29 seconds. Washington’s final time was 8:04.89, while USC’s final time was 7:57.60 giving the Trojans a very comfortable win.
The trend of USC getting off to a fast start happened again in the V4+. USC got out to around a six-seat lead by the 400 meter mark, but then UW started to slowly chip away at the lead. By the 900 meter mark, Washington had fought back to be dead even with USC and by the 1,000 meter mark, Washington had taken the lead and was increasing that lead with every stroke.
From the 1,000 meter mark to the 1,500 meter mark, UW asserted itself as the better boat on the water. When Washington crossed the 1,500 meter mark, it was over a boat's length ahead in open water.
The Huskies never slowed down, increasing their lead with nearly every stroke across the final 1,000 meters of the race. Washington won by 12.19 seconds, with a final time of 7:39.50, compared to USC’s final time of 7:51.69.
The 2V8+ race started very similarly to the first two races, with USC getting off to an early lead. By the 500 meter mark, USC had rowed to a six seat lead and unlike in the V4+ race, USC still had a lead by the 1,000 meter mark.
Washington though didn’t go away easily, as they began to make their move during the third 500 meter chipping away at USC’s lead, getting it to dead even with 500 meters to go in the race.
During the last 500 meters, Washington began to grow its own lead. USC kept the race competitive, never letting UW get to open water, but UW simply wasn't going to let USC catch up and finished with about a six in a half seat lead. UW finished with a time of 6:49.80 compared to USC’s time of 6:51.52.
The final race of the day was the V8+, in which, once again USC got off to the early lead and built a six-seat lead, which quickly grew to seven and then eight seats. Following the first 500 meters, the Trojans continued to grow their lead and had broken slightly into open water.
Over the second 500 meters, the race stayed the same with USC maintaining a boat-length lead. When the teams crossed the 1,000 meter mark, Washington started to slowly chip away at the lead, gaining on USC with each stroke. At the 1,500 meter mark Washington had gotten the lead down to six seats.
For the final 500 meters, Washington tried to make a final push, but USC was able to withhold the Washington charge and won by 1.84 seconds. The final time for Washington in the V8+ race was 6:39.34 compared to the USC time of 6:37.50.
Washington will look to get healthy as it prepares for the annual Class Day Regatta, which takes place Saturday, March 19 on Montlake.
