UW women’s crew to face first big test of the season

A busy weekend is on deck for both Washington rowing programs.
The Washington women’s crew team will be competing in San Diego at the San Diego Crew Classic. For the UW women’s team this will be their third competition of the season, after starting the season competing in Las Vegas and then having the Class Day Regatta this past weekend.
The San Diego Crew Classic has taken place for nearly five decades and has been highly regarded among rowers who have participated and is often seen as the start of the spring season in collegiate rowing. One rower who has great experience with the San Diego Crew Classic is women’s crew head coach Yasmin Farooq.
“The crew classic has been going since before I started, I think it started in [1973],” Farooq said. “So my very first spring race was the San Diego Crew Classic and it really kind of signified the start of spring. I was coming from Wisconsin, so it was always coming from the Frozen Tundra at that time to the West Coast to race.”
Washington, who has competed in the San Diego Crew Classic before, will be sending five boats down to San Diego, for the regatta that features some of the top boats in the country competing against one another.
“Washington has been going to the crew classic for many years and it’s an invitational with teams that come from all over the place,'' Farooq said. “With the women’s races, we’re entered in five events and you’ll see, it’s teams from all over the country that love to race.”
What makes this regatta even more unique and special, is that the women will be racing six lanes across. Usually in the early spring season, the majority of the races that’ll take place are two or three boats, with bigger races not taking place until the conference championship races. This gives Washington good early experience racing in races with multiple competitors.
This regatta will be a big test for a Washington team that has had to deal with their fair share of injuries and rowers missing time due to COVID-19. However, the UW women’s rowing team has been built to deal with these scenarios, as one of their strong points is depth.
“The strength of our team has always been its depth,” Farooq said. “When I say that, I mean that this team has relied on a blend of skilled rowers who come in with experience and skilled coxswains who come in with experience, but also amazing athletes who learn how to row at the University of Washington.”
The first race on Saturday that UW is racing in, the V8+, gets underway at 10:47 a.m.
Men’s boats staying at home to face WSU
While the Washington women’s crew team will be in San Diego, the Washington men’s crew team will be staying home and racing on the Montlake Cut for the second weekend in a row.
The Huskies will race against Washington State, the first dual of the season for the UW men following the Class Day Regatta last weekend. However, the Huskies will not be sending out their top boats, they will be racing their third varsity eight boat and their freshman boat.
“It’s a really good opportunity for them to show what they’ve got,” senior co-captain Simon Van Dorp said. “They will be racing the first boat from WSU, hopefully it will be good competition and it’s good to start off the racing season.”
The races will get underway on the Montlake Cut on Saturday, March 26 at 9 a.m. Saturday with the Washington third varsity eight racing and then at 9:10 a.m. the Washington freshman eight boat will race. Following those races, there will be two more four-boat races consisting of the same rowers that rowed in the earlier races.
After getting an opportunity to row on Class Day against their teammates, these younger more inexperienced rowers will get to see how they stack up against another school in WSU and will get to put on full display the depth that the Washington men’s rowing program possesses.
“We’re all very excited to start racing now, we did our first proper racing pieces today and everyone is really starting to feel we’re in the racing season now,” Van Dorp said. “Everyone is very excited and excited to see the steps that we can still take and take them. We’re in a good spot, but there's still steps that we need to take, but that’s also normal. We’re in a good spot compared to other years.”
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
