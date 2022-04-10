UW women’s rowers win varsity eight race at Pac-12 Invitational

After a delay to the start of racing Sunday morning, the Washington women’s crew team eventually got back out on Lake Las Vegas to wrap up the Pac-12 Invitational.
After winning three out of the four races Saturday despite poor conditions on the water, UW went 1-2 on the final day of racing with its only win coming in the varsity eight race.
The first race of the day for Washington was the 2V8+, which by the halfway point, had become a two boat race between USC and Washington. At halfway, USC had a half boat length lead over the Washington boat. While USC tried to create open water, Washington fought to maintain contact throughout the race.
In the final 500 meters, the UW boat started making its move and began closing in on USC. Still, USC staved off the final push by UW to finish with a time of 7:32.36, with UW was just behind at 7:34.63.
In the V8+ race, Washington got off to a strong start and built an early lead. Still, Washington State, Alabama, and USC were all still connected with Washington as it stayed anyone’s race through the first 1000 meters.
The Huskies, however, began to garner separation from the field with only the Cougars managing to stay close during the third 500 meters. In the closing stage the Huskies fought off any last push that the Cougars had and finished with near open water.
UW’s first place finish landed them with a time of 6:58.81, beating WSU by 4.22 seconds.
Wrapping up the Huskies day on the water at Lake Las Vegas was the V4+ race. After a dominant display on day one, in which they nearly won by ten seconds, the Huskies V4+ crew were eager to have an encore performance.
But unlike Saturday’s race, UW did not get off to a quick lead, and found itself in a battle for second as it raced throughout the middle of the course.
Coming down the final stretch, the UW boat appeared to “catch a crab” — where a rower’s blade gets trapped in the water and they lose control of it — and allowed for WSU to pick back up a few seats and shrink a slight UW lead to nearly nothing.
The Huskies managed to just inch out the Cougar boat to snag second.
The Washington women’s rowing team has next weekend off before returning to competition against Cal on Saturday, April 23.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.