UW women’s rowing ready for NCAA Championships

Despite the ups and downs that the season has had for the Washington women’s rowing team, particularly with injuries at various points causing the team to lean on inexperienced rowers, the team still finds itself competing for a title at the 2022 NCAA Championships.
In Sarasota, Florida, for a second straight year, the Huskies will be looking to improve upon their third place finish at the 2021 NCAA Championships. At last year’s championship, the Huskies were tied for the most team points, but the tie-breaker of the varsity eight race left them with a bronze medal.
With 17 of the 23 members of the 2021 NCAA Championship squad, UW will look to build off not only that energy and experience, but also the adversity that it has faced this whole season.
“Personally having been a member of this team for four years, I think it might be the mentally toughest we’ve ever been,” senior rower Nina Castagna said. “We were hit with pretty much everything that we could be hit with and through it all, the only thing we could do was stick together, so as each thing came to our team we … did what we could to get through it.”
This year, Washington is competing in three events, the varsity four race, the second varsity eight race, and the varsity eight race. In the varsity eight, Washington is the No. 8 seed and in the second varsity eight race they are the No. 3 seed. In the varsity four Washington is the No. 5 seed.
While UW has dealt with continuous injuries for much of the season, they are not alone in injury struggles. Uncertainty across several teams may set the circumstances for lower-seeded teams to do better than rank might suggest.
“This year there’s a lot of mystery as to the level of a lot of teams, and I think ours is one of those teams,” head coach Yasmin Farooq said. “We've been gradually getting our team back to full strength over the course of the season. We had some people with long covid and we had some injuries. It’s really been a work in progress all the way to this moment, including the Pac-12s. I think everybody is really excited to have the team healthy and firing on all cylinders right now.”
But injuries aside, in order for the Huskies to win the championship for a second time in three championships, they will need to row as a cohesive unit.
This year will mark the 25th time Washington has competed at the NCAAs during the 25 years that they have been held. The consistent appearances are an accomplishment in itself, with Brown being the only other university to do so. In total, Washington has won five of the 25 championships.
With a history of success, UW has the track record to be put as a potential favorite to win it all once again for the sixth time.
“We go in with a similar mindset every year,” Farooq said. “That is that this is the best competition that you’re going to have in our sport, outside of the Olympics. There are more photo finishes at the NCAA in rowing than anywhere except for the Olympics. It’s that competitive and that’s what makes it so awesome.”
While the whole team is not going to the NCAA Championships this weekend, Farooq feels that they deserve recognition. Without the younger rowers stepping up and performing at such high levels early on in the season, the current team may not be where they’re at now.
“There were people who stepped up in big ways when their teammates were hurt and they are as much a part of this journey to the NCAA’s as the women who are here,” Farooq said. “There's 25 women here at the NCAAs, but there’s a team of 75 behind them that has really helped us get to this moment. That in and of itself is a huge success that I’m incredibly proud of.”
Washington’s first race gets underway Friday morning at 6 a.m. in heat one of the first varsity eight races. Following that the second varsity eight Washington boat races in the third heat at 7:12 a.m and the varsity four wraps up the day for Washington in the fourth heat at 8:12 a.m.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
