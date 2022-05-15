UW women’s rowing unable to defend Pac-12 title

After winning four straight Pac-12 Championships, the Washington women’s team was hoping to make it five straight at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships at Dexter Lake, Oregon.
But Stanford had other plans.
Starting off the day for the women was the novice eight race.
Cal’s boat started off strong with both Stanford and Washington attempting to keep pace. While the Bears had the lead after the 500-meter mark, both the Huskies and Cardinal picked up the pace and soon overtook Cal.
By the last 500 meters it was a two-horse race and a photo finish between the Cardinal boat and the Huskies’ boat. In the end, the Cardinal won the race with a time of 6:34.310, while the Huskies raced a time of 6.34.350.
For the women’s third varsity eight race, there were seven teams participating. In the middle of the race course, the Washington boat got out to third place and then began to quickly challenge for second with Stanford holding the lead at the 500-meter mark.
As the race continued, it was down to UW and Stanford, with the Cardinal holding a half-boat lead as the teams crossed the 1,000-meter mark. After losing by .04 seconds in their first race of the day against Stanford, UW was looking to flip the script.
In the end, Washington’s push came too early, as Stanford had time to respond and get back to a comfortable lead. In a race where the Cardinal led for the entirety, they won with a time of 6:29.33, while Washington was behind at 6:32.52.
Next up was the women’s varsity four, which was a race for points and another seven-boat race.
The Huskies started out strong and began to build an early lead. Stanford was not out of the race, keeping pace before overtaking Washington just after 1,000 meters.
Once again, the second half push by Stanford gave the Cardinal the win with a time of 7:01.87, while the Huskies finished in second at 7:06.46.
For the women’s second varsity eight race, UW held the slight lead early with Stanford once again being the team just behind. After 1,000 meters, UW still held the lead with Stanford within striking distance.
After seeing two of their boats lose a lead to Stanford, the Washington 2V8+ boat was not going to let that happen. UW staved off any final push and finished strong in first place with a time of 6:22.03, compared to Stanford’s time of 6:23.70.
With one race to go, Washington and Stanford were dead even in points at 23.
In the varsity eight race, all seven boats came out the gates strong and kept connected for the first minute and a half. Out in first was the Stanford boat, with UW in the solid second place position.
Unlike the earlier races, the Cardinal boat was in the lead at the 1,000-meter mark, the Huskies still trailing, waiting to make their push. During the third 500 meters, the Cardinal began to open up a slight open water lead over the Huskies’ boat.
With Stanford having opened up an insurmountable lead during the final 500 meters, the attention for UW turned to holding off the Cal boat which began to make a strong push.
Overall, Stafnord won with a time of 6:13.41 and UW finished in second with a time of 6:19.06.
Washington finished in second place overall at the 2022 Pac-12 Championships with 41 points compared to Stanford’s 44 points.
After being unable to defend their Pac-12 title, the Huskies will look to fare better at the NCAA Championship, where they finished in third in 2021. The 2022 NCAA Championship gets underway Friday, May 27 in Sarasota, Florida.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.