Washington crew teams prep for big weekend ahead

Returning to a familiar place with familiar faces — that’s the story for this weekend for the Washington women’s rowing team as it returns to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Invitational.
A total of 12 teams will compete in the regatta on Lake Las Vegas, with seven from the Pac-12 and a total of eight ranked teams. The most familiar of those eight will be USC, which will face UW for the third time this season.
“We’ll have a really great opportunity to race some of these teams that we’ve raced in the past, like USC, who got the edge on us when we were in Las Vegas last time, and then we were able to catch them back in San Diego,” senior coxswain Nina Castagna said. “So it’ll be really exciting to race such a fantastic team and get to see where we stand. We're taking it one race at a time, but excited to kind of have a rerun of some of those tight races.”
Racing will take place across this Saturday and Sunday on April 9 and 10, with Washington’s races taking place at 8:20 a.m.
With No. 10 USC racing, as well as No. 3 Cal — who got the better of UW at the San Diego Crew Classic — this will be a chance for No. 8 UW to see how their current squad matches up with some of the other top schools in the Pac-12. Throughout the season so far, UW has dealt with a number of injuries and other issues that have prevented rowers from rowing, with the team facing ten rowers unable to compete during some weeks.
“I think we’re really excited — this year has been a lot for us and has looked really different from a lot of the seasons I've been here in terms of injury, COVID, and things outside of sport as well that have impacted us,” Castagna said. “But I think one thing our team does really well is stick together through all the adversity. Even now … I think some things will definitely change, but there's still a lot of people that are working their way back from their own progression.”
Despite the adversity the UW women’s team has faced, they still have managed to stay competitive at each regatta and win some races. Still, the weekend will be the biggest test of the year, with so many other top ranked boats racing.
Aside from Washington, there are three other top ten ranked teams racing: USC, No. 5 Stanford, and Cal. There are also four other top twenty ranked teams at the regatta.
If Washington wants to keep their top ten rank, they will have to compete with the rowers they have available.
“I think one of my favorite things about this team is how many incredible athletes we have,” Castagna said. “We have some of the most able and also the most competitive people I’ve ever known, people who are willing to do anything for their teammates.”
Washington men prepare for two regattas
The UW men’s rowing team will also be in action April 9 and 10, with teams split up among two separate regattas.
The Washington men’s V8+, 2V8+, and 3V8+ will be racing at the Pac-12 Invitational Regatta, which is hosted by Stanford and will take place in Redwood Shores. The 3V8+ will also row in Oakland at the Ky Ebright, where Washington will have their fourth and fifth crews rowing.
The Pac-12 Invitational Regatta will be a big test for UW.
At the invitational, eight programs will be competing, with all eight being ranked in the IRA Varsity Eight Coaches Poll; Washington, being the highest ranked of the bunch at No. 2 will be looking to have a strong showing and solidify themselves as a team to be feared in rowing.
