Washington men’s crew comes up short at the 2022 IRA Championship

Washington men’s crew’s attempt to repeat as IRA Championship victory fell short Sunday morning, as it finished in third place in the James Ten Eyck overall point standings.

Starting off the final day for UW at the Championship was the third varsity eight race. UW had a strong start and after 500 meters was sitting in second place, behind first place Yale by only six tenths of a second.

Throughout the next 1000 meters Washington picked up its pace to take the lead from Yale and put itself prime position. However, with a sudden and final push from Harvard and Yale across the final 500 meters, Washington soon found itself sitting in third place.

The Huskies finished in third with a final time of 6:03.54, which was 8.77 seconds behind the Bulldogs.

Looking to get back on track and improve its odds of a championship win, UW moved into the second varsity eight. Unfortunately for UW, however, it was never able to find its stride in the race.

Washington fell behind early and was not able to recover from the slow start. After 500 meters Washington was sitting in fourth place, and after 1000 meters Washington had dropped into sixth.

UW attempted to make a move heading into the final 500 meters, but it was unable to make up most of the gap and finished in fourth place. The final time for UW was 5:58.26, while once again Yale finished in first with its time of 5:51.96.

Wrapping up the day on the water for Washington was the varsity eight race.

Out of the gates it was nearly dead even between the six crews through the first 250 meters before they began to separate themselves. Slightly edging the pack out was California and Washington, but soon Yale overtook Washington by about three seats at the 500 meter mark.

Halfway through the race UW was attempting to hold off Brown for the silver medal position. Third place didn't last long for UW though, as Brown soon overtook on its way to pass Yale and move into second.

While the Huskies attempted to make a move and try to get back into medal placing, they were unable to do so and finished in fourth. Overall the Huskies finished with a time of 5:52.37, while the Golden Bears finished in first place with a time of 5:44.24.

The race capped off an unfortunate end to the men’s crew season, where Washington ended in fourth in the grand final at the IRAs.

Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen

