Washington men’s crew qualifies all boats for grand finals

After a successful day of racing on Friday, the Washington men’s rowing team looked to extend its performance and punch a ticket to the grand finals for each of its Saturday entries.

Washington men’s crew had won the past four straight IRA Championships. Prior to losing to Cal in 2016, Washington held the longest win streak for the championship with seven championship victories in a row.

In 2016, Cal won the Pac-12 Championships, and then went on to win IRAs. The only other Pac-12 Championship that Cal had won in the past 15 years up until 2022 was in 2009.

Saturday morning began with the semi-finals for the V8+. Washington got off the line first in Lane 5 with Princeton holding the closest positioning to them. Then Cal began to inch away. By the 500 meter mark Cal was sitting just under three seconds ahead of Washington and Harvard, who were just inches apart.

At the 1,000 Cal crossed a full boat length ahead of Washington, with only Washington’s bow ball holding connection to Cal’s stern deck. Harvard began to slip back, as the Huskies moved one seat ahead, clinching second at the half-way mark.

By the 1,500 meter mark not much had changed between the margins of the top three crews.

The final 500 was when UW attempted to make its final move on Cal, but it was not enough. Closing the gap by one second, and pulling away from Harvard even more, Cal crossed the line in first at 5:33.31, Washington in second at 5:35.98, and Harvard in third at 5:40.37. All three of these crews will race in the grand finals on Sunday.

The 2V8+ was to follow. With even margins off the line, crews began to break away by the first 500 meter mark. Yale sat in first, just a seat ahead of Washington, while Dartmouth sat in third by less than half a second.

Dartmouth did not challenge UW for long, by the 1,000 meter mark, and moving into the third 500, it was a race between Washington and Yale. At the halfway mark Yale held half a bow deck over Washington.

Then the margins widened. Moving into the final 500, Yale extended its lead to three seconds, and held it through the finish. Yale finished with a time of 5:42.25 and Washington with 5:46.53, both crews will go to the grand finals alongside Dartmouth who placed third.

The final semi final of the day for UW was the 3V8+. The Huskies got the lead early, with a full bow deck out in front. They took the lead through the first 500 meter mark where they crossed just shy of half a second before Yale.

Then Yale made its move. Inching back on Washington, and past, through the second 500 placed Yale two seconds ahead of Washington by the halfway mark.

Although Washington had a strong start off the line, Yale held the first place position, finishing with a time of 5:46.46. Washington finished at 5:49.30.

The Huskies still will go to the grand finals, meaning every Washington boat still has a chance to defend its national title.

To wrap up the day the Huskies raced the grand finals for the V4+. Off the line Washington was out in front alongside Princeton. At the first 500 Princeton sat in first by less than a second over Washington.

Princeton then began to pull away, extending its lead to nearly four seats ahead of Washington while crossing the 1,000 meter mark.

Then Washington began to make its move in response for the second half of the race. By the 1,500 Washington had gained a second back on Princeton, and was still moving. Continuing to close the gap, less than a bow ball sat between Princeton’s lead and UW.

Despite the Huskies’ move at the 1,000 meter mark and sprint at the end, they fell just short of Princeton by less than a second. Princeton finished placing first in the overall race with 6:20.00 and Washington earned second with 6:20.90.

All of the Washington eights that raced in the semi finals will race Sunday in the grand finals at Mercer Lake in Princeton, New Jersey.

Reach reporter Tess Kadian at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @tkadian21

