Washington men’s crew win all races on the day

Splitting off and rowing in two separate regattas, the Washington men’s crew team had an action packed day of racing Saturday.
The Huskies had boats competing at the Ky Ebright Invitational in Oakland, California, as well as the Pac-12 Invitation at Redwood Shores, California.
At the Pac-12 Invitational at Redwood Shores, the No. 2 ranked Washington’s MV8+ boat raced against No. 7 Syracuse.
Washington started the race with a poor line, but managed to correct itself quickly to get a seat or two ahead of Syracuse before Syracuse got into a flow and took the lead back.
Despite Syracuse’s strong display, Washington managed to overtake first and hold off the final Syracuse push. Washington finished with a time of 5:34.41 compared to Syracuse’s time of 5:35.85 seconds.
The battle between Washington and Syracuse continued in the 2V8+ race.
With both boats getting off to great starts, the Huskies kept the couple seat lead for the first 500 meters, before pulling far ahead. In the end, UW kept a boat length lead and finished in first with a time of 5:44.08 compared to Syracuse's time of 5:49.17.
After a long break, Washington headed back onto the water at the Redwood Shore to compete in two more sets of races against Northeastern.
Going against Northeastern in their second 2V8+ race of Saturday, despite keeping it within a boat length for a bit, by the 1000 meter mark Washington began to clearly separate itself and garner open water.
UW finished with a time of 6:15.60 compared to Northeastern’s time of 6:29.00
Itn its second V8+ race of the day, UW once again got out to a slight two seat lead in the first 500 meters. Northeastern put up a fight, but UW’s finishing speed during the second half of the race was too much to handle.
With 250 meters to go, UW created about a boat length lead and finished with a time of 5:56.10.
Ky Ebright Invitational
Getting the day underway at the Ky Ebright Invitational, the Washington men’s 3V8+ put on a great display of racing. Going against UCSD and Santa Clara’s V8+ boat, the Washington boat finished in first.
The UW boat cruised to a victory, rowing a time of 5:56.94, while UCSD finished in second at 6:02.38 and Santa Clara rounded out the race with a time of 6:07.03.
For UW’s second race of the day in Oakland, it was more of the same. UW’s 4V8+ finished in first with a time of 5:57.68, while the second place finisher Santa Clara’s 2V8+ boat finished over 15 seconds later with a time of 6:16.59.
After a long break, the Huskies were back out on the water in Oakland racing their 3V8+ boat and 4V8+ for a second time on the day. Once again the Huskies cruised to easy victories. In the second 3V8+ race, they won by nearly 20 seconds, finishing with a time of 6:20.09. In the second 4V8+ race, the Huskies won by over 30 seconds with a time of 6:26.61.
The Washington men will be back out on the water once again Sunday morning, April 10 for more races at both Redwood Shores and Oakland.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
