Washington men’s rowing backs up No. 2 ranking

After winning all eight of its races Saturday, the No. 2 Washington men’s rowing team kept up its display of dominance and won all four races Sunday morning, finishing the weekend 12-0.
The lone UW team racing at the Oakland Estuary for the Ebright Invitational, the Huskies’ 4V8+ were looking for a repeat of Saturday where they easily won both of their races. However, the opponents had a different idea in mind, as they challenged the Huskies’ boat more than they had been in any of their races Saturday.
In the end, even with the other schools keeping it close, Washington was able to pull ahead and cross the finish line first. Washington rowed a time of 6:18.97, while UCSD finished in second just behind Washington with a time of 6:22.76.
Back on Redwood Shores for the Pac-12 Invitational, Washington was set for the final V8+ race of the weekend. In the race, Washington got off to an extremely fast start and began creating open water between it and No. 11 Boston U very early in the race. From the 400-meter mark to the 1,200-meter mark, the Washington lead went from just under a boat length, to over two in a half boat lengths.
UW did not slow down in the race until it crossed the finish line with a time of 5:38.46, compared to BU’s time of 5:53.64.
For the Huskies 2V8+ boat, they also wanted to get off to an early fast start against the Terriers.
Washington got out to the early lead against Boston U and slowly but surely increased that lead by a slight margin with each stroke. When Washington first found open water, Boston U never managed to close the gap, as UW powered through the race course with ease.
UW finished the race with a time of 5:44.90, compared to BU’s time of 5:52.28.
After racing at the Ebright Invitational on Saturday, the Washington 3V8+ raced No. 13 Wisconsin in the Huskies’ final race of the Pac-12 Invitational at Redwood Shores.
The Huskies got off to the early lead against the Badgers, but the Badgers managed to stay connected with the Huskies and keep the race close for the first 500 meters. By the time the boats crossed the 1,000 meter mark, the Huskies had begun to assert their dominance creating clear open water between the two boats.
The Huskies crossed the finish line a couple of boat lengths ahead of the Badgers, with a time of 5:53.17, compared to the Badgers’ time of 6:04.41.
UW gets next weekend off, before returning to Redwood Shores on Saturday, April 23 to face off against No. 3 Cal in a big Pac-12 battle.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.