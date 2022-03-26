Washington warms up ahead of the San Diego Classic finals

For Washington, today was more of a formality than anything else.
Women’s rowing raced in five races Saturday, however, only two of those races — the varsity 4+ race and the 2V8+ race — had pressure riding for Washington to finish in a certain place to qualify for the championship races that take place Sunday.
Starting the day off for UW at the San Diego Classic in San Diego was the varsity eight race. With all five schools already guaranteed to move on to the finals when the day began, the varsity eight race was simply to determine start lanes for the finals.
Washington started in lane four for the very close race, which kept all five schools together for the first 1,500 meters before turning into more of a battle for first and third.
Washington was in the battle for third with a familiar face, USC, who they raced against in Las Vegas earlier this season and lost in a V8+ race that was decided by less than two seconds. Today, the Washington women were looking for a bit of revenge and build of confidence before heading into Sunday.
USC got off to the better start and held a couple seat lead over Washington for the majority of the first half of the race, but then Washington picked up the pace and eventually overtook USC and held a half boat lead on USC for the majority of the last 500 meters. The final time for Washington was 6:56.64, which put them in third place overall, beating USC by 2.32 seconds and finishing 8.68 seconds behind second place.
Next up for Washington was the varsity 4+ race, in which there were two heats, meaning Washignton needed to finish with a top fastest time in order to move on to the finals that take place Sunday.
UW left little doubt in anyone’s mind that they wouldn’t be racing again this weekend, as they got out of the gates with a good start and kept towards the front in a race that featured seven boats. Towards the last 500 meters, the boats had all for the most part gotten a lot of open water separation between one another, with Washington firmly in second place.
Washington finished in second with a time of 7:49.47, about 10 seconds behind first place USC, but about 16 seconds ahead of third place Oklahoma.
For the novice eight race, UCLA kept pace with UW for the majority of the race, however, in the end UW pulled away and won by a good margin of 7.39 seconds. The final time for Washington’s novice eight was 7:14.45, as they prepare now to race against the same field Sunday for the Laurel Korholz Perpetual Trophy.
Washington finished in third in the 3V8+ preliminaries, with all boats moving on to compete in the finals Sunday for the Carely Copley Cup. UW was all alone in third finishing with a time of 6:54.27, while second place Cal finished 6.86 seconds ahead of UW and fourth place Baja California St. finished 7.88 seconds behind UW.
After being delayed and pushed back a few hours, the Washington finished in second of their heat in the 2V8+ race and qualified for the finals. Washington finished with a time of 6:34.13, which was only 3.247 seconds behind Texas who finished in first of the heat.
Washington will now begin to prepare for the finals in each of their races that take place Sunday March 27.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.