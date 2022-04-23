Washington women have strong dual against Cal

The Washington women’s rowing team headed down to Redwood shores looking to get their season on track with a strong Pac-12 dual showing against rivals Cal.
In the end, that’s exactly what Washington achieved Saturday morning, when it won four of the five races on the day.
Getting the day underway for the Huskies was the 4V8+ race. In a relatively close race, the Huskies beat the Golden Bears, rowing a time of 6:44.20 compared to the Golden Bears’ 6:46.76.
Washington kept the momentum up for the 3V8+ race, showing their depth and power as it cruised to a wide margin of victory.
Next up on the agenda was the V4+ race.
By the time they crossed the 500 meter mark, the two boats were nearly dead even with Cal holding the slightest of leads. Cal picked up the stroke rate and soon got out to a couple seat lead on UW.
Slowly UW started to fall behind, as Cal opened up open water between the two boats by the 1000 meter mark. In the final 250 meters, UW started to try to make their move and attempted to chip away at the Cal lead. UW quickly covered the open water, but Cal had built too large of a lead and UW was unable to make up the difference.
Washington rowed a time of 7:14.2, compared to Cal’s time of 7:11.2.
For the women’s 3V8+, UW got off to a strong start and managed to keep that lead throughout, as they won with a time of 6:31.8, compared to Cal’s time of 6:48.9.
In the 2V8+ race, Washington did the same, building a six seat lead by the 500 meter mark. Washington kept the pressure on Cal, as it created open water and looked to get back on track.
While Cal attempted to chip away at the UW lead, UW gave Cal no chance of overtaking them as it maintained a faster pace and won the race. UW finished with a time of 6:21.2, compared to Cal’s time of 6:27.1.
Wrapping up the day of racing at Redwood Shores for the women was the V8+ race.
For the first 500 meters the boats were jockeying back and forth, with neither boat taking a clear lead. Washington eventually got out front and began holding a slight two or three seat lead as the boats neared the 1000 meter mark.
UW kept their foot on the gas, as they began to create open water among the two boats. In the final 250 meters Cal began to make up ground, as they began a full on sprint to the finish.
In the end, Washington maintained their lead and won the race with a time of 6:15.8, while Cal finished with a time of 6:19.1.
Overall on the day, the Washington women had a statement day, winning four of the five races and building good momentum as championship season nears.
UW will now turn their attention to the Windermere Cup. They will get another weekend off of rowing next weekend, before getting back on the water on the Montlake Cut on Saturday May 7.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
