Washington women’s crew falls short of national championship

After quality showings in Friday’s heats and Saturday’s semifinals, all three of the Washington women’s crew team’s boats advanced to the finals of the NCAA Championship in Sarasota, Florida. But in the grand finals, the Huskies came up short of winning a third NCAA Championship in five years, finishing fourth behind Texas, Stanford, and Princeton.
Racing in lane three, Washington’s varsity four boat looked to start the championship day off with a big win and build some early momentum
The V4+ race was also the only race of the day that all six crews competing in the race were the top six ranked teams in the country, making this race destined to be an extremely close back-and forth-affair.
By the 500-meter mark, the race was clearly shaping up to be that expected tight race, with Texas holding a slight lead and Washington and Princton nearly dead even for second. By the 1,000-meter mark, Princeton had overtaken first place, while Washington overtook Texas and moved into second.
Heading into NCAAs, Texas was ranked No. 1, Princeton was ranked No. 3, and Washignton was ranked No. 5.
With 500 meters to go, the Huskies were 1.23 seconds behind the first place Tigers. Coming into the final strokes of the race, however, the Huskies fell off pace and dropped all the way to fifth place.
First place finisher Princton finished with a time of 7:05.24 while Washington had fallen behind and finished in fifth place at 7:10.79.
Next up was the second varsity eight race, where UW got off to a strong start, taking the early lead. Very little separated the Huskies from the other three closest boats, who were all within a couple seats of UW.
By the 500-meter mark, Yale had overtaken Washington for a slight lead. By the 1,000-meter mark, Yale had grown its lead, while Stanford made a charge on Washington for second.
Heading into the final 500 meters, the Bulldogs had a near full boat length lead, while the Huskies had fallen into third with the Cardinal overtaking them for second. While all teams attempted to have one final push to overtake first, no team was successful.
Yale finished in first place with a time of 6:21.17, while Stanford managed to get second place with its time of 6:23.33, and Washington earned a third place finish with a time of 6:24.52.
Wrapping up the championships was the varsity eight grand final.
Prior to the start of the final race of the season, the NCAA team points were as follows: Stanford in first with 61, in a tie for second was Washington, Texas, and Princeton with 58 points, and in fifth was Yale with 57 points.
With the point totals extremely tight between the top four teams, just like the 2021 NCAAs, whoever won the varsity eight grand final would be crowned the 2022 NCAA Champion.
The early leader in the race was defending champion Texas.
By the 500-meter mark, Washington was sitting in fifth place with the gap widening between the top three teams. When the teams crossed the 1,000-meter mark, Texas and Stanford had open water among Washington who was still in fifth place.
While first place or second place appeared to be off the table, the Huskies were still in a battle for bronze between the Golden Bears and the Tigers. Washington attempted to pick up the stroke rate and make a move in the final 250 meters, but was unable to.
Texas repeated as National Champions with a dominant open water win and a time of 6:10.74. UT was followed by Stanford in second, Princeton in third, Cal in fourth, and Washington in fifth with a time of 6:19.17.
For the NCAA team championship, UW finished in fourth with 112 total points.
