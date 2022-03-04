Washington women’s crew team prepares to begin season in Las Vegas

Lighting the fire and bringing a match.
That’s one of the themes the Washington women’s crew team has been working on during the offseason in preparation for the 2022 season.
Washington finished the 2021 season in third place at the NCAA Championships Varsity 8+ race. This year, the team is looking to start the season off strong and light the fire at the Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational in what has become a tradition since 2016.
“[Washington will be] embracing the joy of side-by-side racing with worthy competitors, knowing that they will push us to bring our best,” head coach Yasmin Farooq said. “[We are also] making sure we back each other up within each boat and across all boats — it takes a team effort to succeed at the Pac-12 championship and the NCAAs, so we will enter the season with exactly that mindset.”
Something that has always helped the UW women’s crew team succeed is the depth the team possesses.
“A strong suit for our team has always really been our depth,” fifth-year graduate student Holly Drapp said. “That showed at the Pac-12 Championship and that showed at NCAAs, where the depth of our team really is something that makes us stand apart from other crews and colleges.”
The depth of the team in 2022 will once again be a strong suit for the team, with some seniors returning for a fifth year, and Valentina Iseppi and Carmela Pappalardo returning to the team after taking two years off to train for the Olympics. Both Iseppi and Pappalardo bring experience with them and have proved to be great mentors to the younger members of the team.
For many members of the team, this is their last year at UW and their last chance to win another NCAA Championship.
“We have a lot of people this year, where either they’re fifth years or they’re seniors that are graduating, so for a good majority of the team it’s the last run,” Drapp said. “I think that setting goals into this year was mostly just taking everything in stride, one day at a time and [asking] ‘What can we do to elevate each other?’”
Experience and depth will be key for Washington, considering the team has not had a perfect offseason, as COVID-19 is still prevalent and some members were out at different points due to injuries — meaning that Washington won’t be coming into the Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational at full strength.
“I think what’s been really cool with all that is we’re kind of moving out of the winter slumps, hard grind training,” Drapp said. “And we’re really getting to see how everyone can step up and how everybody, with what we have right now, can still go out there and show other teams how we pull hard and what we can do.”
In the first regatta of the season, not having a completely healthy team isn’t ideal, but it does give the younger, less experienced members of the Washington team a special opportunity to show their ability in real races.
“One consistent goal each year is to add to the legacy of the women of Washington,” Farooq said. “A lot of wisdom has been handed down over the years; the seniors and fifth years on this team are really thoughtful leaders. Especially coming off of the isolation of COVID, l see them actively working to engage our freshmen and sophomores every day.”
The Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational gets underway Friday, March 5 at 8 a.m. The first race of the day with a Washington boat will be at 9:15 a.m. in the women’s 2V4+ race. The women’s eights race will begin at 10 a.m.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.