Washington women’s crew team wraps up San Diego Crew Classic

Heading into Sunday at the San Diego Crew Classic, the Washington women’s rowing team qualified for the finals in five out of the five races that they competed in at the semifinals. The Huskies finished with one gold and three bronze finishes.
Opening up the finals for Washington was the Jessop-Whittier Cup Invitational V8+ race. After coming in third in the semifinals, UW started in lane three and was looking to improve upon its previous finish.
Washington got off to a great start, holding a slight lead over the field for the first 500 meters. Texas picked up the pace slightly and overtook Washington by the 750 meter mark. By the 1,000 meter mark Washington had fallen off slightly, with California slightly overtaking second place.
Over the next 1,000 meters, the placing did not change with Washington unable to overtake Cal or Texas and finished in third place. The official time for UW was 6:34.66, which was 1.86 seconds behind Cal and 8.40 seconds behind first place finisher and defending National Champions Texas.
Next up for the Huskies was the V4+ race. After having a good semifinal race to qualify for the finals, Washington was going to need to have an even stronger performance in the finals in order to win the Karen Plumleigh Cortney Cup.
That performance was not in the cards for the Huskies, as their best was simply not enough. On Saturday, UW rowed a time of 7:49.47 and were the fourth=fastest boat between the two heats. Sunday the Huskies rowed a near-identical time of 7:49.702 and once again was the fourth-fastest boat overall.
The grand final of the Women’s 2V8+ was next up and it came down to the final couple hundred meters of the race.
With 500 meters to go, Texas was leading and Washington was in second trying to push the pace to catch up to Texas and hold off Cal and USC. In the final push, Washington was unable to hold off Cal, however, UW did hold off USC and secured a third place finish.
The final time for the Washington 2V8+ boat was 6:49.583, while Texas in first place had a time of 6:42.95 and California in second place had a time of 6:45.24.
Sunday, the water was slightly rougher, as the boats were not as fast as they had been during the semifinal races where Washington rowed a time of 6:34.13.
After finishing with the fastest time in the semi final race, the Washington Novice 8+ boat was looking to do that once again and bring home the first gold for Washignton on the day.
Washington did just that.
As Washington head coach Yasmin Farooq has said before, the depth of Washington’s women’s crew team is a strongpoint and Sunday at the San Diego Crew Classic, the novice boat for Washington backed that statement up.
Washington’s final time in the Novice 8+ race was 7:15.83, beating second place finisher UCLA by 7.95 seconds.
UW got off to an early lead and left little doubt that it wouldn’t win the race. Throughout the entirety of the race, either the Huskies were keeping the same distance from the field or they were lengthening their lead. By the time UW crossed the finish line, it had created clear open water between itself and the competition.
Wrapping up the day at the San Diego Classic for Washington was the 3V8+ race. For the first 500 meters, the race was tightly contested with five boats really battling it out trying to gain separation.
By the 1,000 meter mark, that separation had happened and it turned into a three-horse race between Texas, California, and Washington.
With 500 meters to go, Texas continued to increase its pace and got out to a comfortable lead, leaving the battle for second between Cal and UW. In the end, Cal managed to get the sight lead over UW and then held off the final attempt by UW.
Washington finished in third with a time of 6:57.51, finishing 7.85 seconds behind first place Texas and 2.50 seconds behind second place Cal.
Washington will now turn its attention towards next Saturday, April 2 when it will host the Husky Open on the Montlake Cut.
