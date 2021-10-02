UW men secure perfect score at Charles Bowles Invitational

Expectations were met and exceeded early Saturday morning in Salem, Oregon. The UW men’s cross country team not only finished the Charles Bowles Invitational in first place, but went one-through-six, giving it a minimum total of 15 points to procure a perfect score.
In their first race of the year since preseason training, the 13th-ranked Huskies triumphed over a swath of nationally ranked teams, finishing comfortably ahead of second-place Portland, who finished with a total of 74 points. Humboldt State, Seattle U, and George Fox came in third, fourth, and fifth place, respectively.
The first five of the six Huskies who crossed the finish line before a single member of any other team all finished within six seconds of each other, with redshirt freshman Joe Waskom taking first place in 23:42.
Freshman Leo Daschbach came in second with a 23:44 finish, with senior Tibebu Proctor two seconds behind him in third. Redshirt Freshman Luke Houser finished fourth with a time matching Proctor’s, and junior transfer Ryan Renken and redshirt freshman Sam Affolder closed out the Huskies’ sweep in fifth and sixth place.
The UW men will join the women at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison on Oct. 15 before the team heads off to the Pac-12 Cross Country Championships on Oct. 29 in Salt Lake City.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
