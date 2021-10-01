UW women shine amid tough competition in cross country season debut

The women of the Washington cross country team are one step ahead of eight nationally-ranked teams after outperforming home team No. 19 Notre Dame and No. 7 Minnesota, among others, in its season debut in South Bend, Indiana.
The Huskies, ranked eighth overall, ended Friday morning of this year’s Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational, which featured several of the nation’s best teams, with a fourth-place team finish and 189 overall points. North Carolina State, ranked first coming into the meet, secured first place, with No. 3 New Mexico taking second, and No. 6 Alabama third.
Leading the pack was All-American senior Allie Schadler, who finished with a time of 16:49 in 27th place. Sophomore Madison Heisterman crossed the finish line a mere two seconds behind in 33rd place, and freshman Naomi Smith had a stellar career debut finishing another two seconds behind in 35th place. Juniors Anna Gibson and former Pac-12 Individual Champion Haley Herberg came in a few seconds behind those three in 43rd and 51st place, respectively.
Freshman Julia David-Smith came in 86th overall, sophomore Taylor Chiotti was 102nd, and senior Camila David-Smith 116th out of 192 runners.
Four Washington women also took part in the Open 5,000-meters race. Out of 164 participants, 11th place went to senior transfer Sophie Cantine, with a time of 17:33; sophomore Andrea Markezich came in two seconds behind in 13th place. Freshman Sophie O’Sullivan finished 18th, and the current Washington 800-meter record-holder, sophomore Carley Thomas, finished 68th.
The Charles Bowles Invitational is on the horizon for the 13th-ranked UW men’s team, with competition beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 in Salem, Oregon. Hosts Notre Dame, along with Florida, Florida State, Indiana, Illinois, North Carolina State, New Mexico, Minnesota, and Princeton are among the ranks of top teams that await the UW.
The women’s team will race again on Oct. 15 at the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational in Madison.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
