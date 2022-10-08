Cursed in the desert:

The last time the Washington football team won a game in Tempe, Arizona, Michael Jordan was three days away from his Washington Wizards debut, George W. Bush was not yet a full year into his presidency, and Grand Theft Auto 3 was flying off the shelves as the top-selling console video game of the year.

The date was Oct. 27, 2001, when the No. 12 Huskies, led by 185 yards rushing from Willie Hurst, last won at Sun Devil Stadium. In the years since, no such luck has been found for Washington at ASU, coming up winless in its previous seven visits.

But droughts are made to be broken. Just ask the Seattle Mariners, who recently ended a 21-year curse of their own — the longest postseason drought in North American sports.

The Huskies would love to end their decades-long drought Saturday afternoon, when they play the Sun Devils at 1 p.m. But before they got the chance to do so, The Daily consulted the archives, as well as its former football beat writers, to examine the streak.

Oct. 13, 2017 –

In 2017, Washington began its season with expectations of repeating its Pac-12 championship, and with four road games in the first seven weeks of the season.

It was a hefty amount of early-season traveling for the Huskies and for then-football writer Josh Kirshenbaum, a sophomore residing in UW’s Alder Hall.

“We had a 6 a.m. flight out of Sea-Tac for an 8 p.m. game,” Kirshenbaum said. "[Connor Courtney] was going to pick us up at like 3:30, so I set an alarm for three. I completely missed it. Something happened and I woke myself up at 3:28, and I scrambled to pack a backpack. In my haste, I thought that I had grabbed a short-sleeve, solid colored gray shirt, because my go-to was to wear a t-shirt, put a jacket over it, and it’ll look professional.”

The only problem? Josh hadn’t grabbed a short-sleeved shirt.

“Turns out, I had grabbed a sweater, and stuffed it into my backpack. So we got to Phoenix at like, noon, and it was 98 degrees out, and I opened up my backpack and saw what I had packed to the game, and it was a long sleeved shirt. And I had to put it on, and wear a jacket over it, and it was death.”

Josh’s wardrobe gaffe wasn’t the only quirk leading up to kickoff. The previous week, UW coach Chris Petersen had voiced displeasure with the Huskies’ trend of late night games. Then, after Washington romped over Cal, 38-7, ESPN’s Quint Kessenich infamously placed three cupcakes down on the Husky Stadium turf, making a mockery of UW’s “cupcake” schedule.

“People were still both angry about that and unsure of whether it would go further, as much as Petersen tried to put it in the past,” Kirshenbaum said. “Everyone knew a late kickoff was coming because the game was in Tempe, but it was a little on the nose, and there was a rumor that the Jones/Gilmore/Kessenich crew was originally slated to call that game as well but was taken off after their performance at the Cal game. (That rumor was refuted by ESPN’s legal team, proving that ESPN’s lawyers read the Daily.)"

“It’s not like we were cheering Chris Petersen on against evil ESPN – but getting to work and interact with him, it was more just incredulous that the broadcasters had made something so big out of what was an offhand comment. What did make me mad was when we went up to the press box and saw a sign in front of the buffet table that said ‘Food for ESPN crew only.’ I kinda froze up like the nervous 19-year old I was until Elise Woodward walked past me, blew past the sign like a boss, and filled a plate up with dinner.”

Prepped with their plates filled with ESPN catering, there was reason for the reporters to expect to cover a Washington victory. The Huskies had lost six straight on the road against the Sun Devils, sure. But as Kirshenbaum wrote in his preview of the game, if there was a team best-suited to break the streak, it was No. 5 Washington, which was off to a 6-0 start on the season.

“UW was 6-0,” Kirshenbaum said. “The only thing that was a bit up in the air was the kicker situation.

That slight “kicker situation” ended up dooming the Huskies more intensely than they could have realized, but more on that soon.

Before any special teams mildew, the UW offense was noticeably off-kilter from the start.

“They just couldn’t run the ball. And that team was the complete opposite of the [2022 team]," Kirshenbaum said. "When they couldn’t run the ball, they couldn’t get four yards on first down, and they got into second and long, they would throw the ball, and then, if that would be incomplete, they’d be in third and long and then they’d throw the ball and that would be incomplete. Once three or four drives happened and they couldn’t move anywhere, that was when it started to feel a little bit different.”

The Huskies’ defense was on point as always. But Josh wasn’t being hyperbolic that their offense couldn’t move anywhere. UW’s first 10 drives, which spanned well into the fourth quarter, went as follows: Punt, punt, punt, punt, punt, end of half, missed field goal, punt, missed field goal, punt.

While the Huskies’ offense laid dormant, the Sun Devils did enough to string together one touchdown, two field goals, and a 13-0 fourth quarter lead.

By that point, while shutting out the No. 5 team in the country, ASU students had paused doing whatever ASU students do, and flocked to Sun Devil Stadium.

“It was definitely one of the biggest instances of that stadium not being full when it started, but you could just see students texting their friends saying ‘Get in here, something’s happening,’” Kirshenbaum said. “Because by the time that game ended, it was packed. And they were loud.”

UW’s offense mercifully sprang to life as junior quarterback Jake Browning punched in a one yard touchdown run with just 5:32 remaining. But it was the last time the Huskies touched the ball, as the Sun Devils grinded away the remainder of the clock, punctuated by a 30-yard gain on fourth and three to ice the game, sending the ASU crowd into a frenzy.

About those missed field goals? Kicker Van Soderberg missed twice in the game, from 21 yards and 27 yards out. It’s not rocket science that in a 13-7 loss, the six points left on the board were costly, if not fatal.

“In 2016, the Huskies had Cameron Van Winkle, who was money all the time. And then he graduated, and they had Tristan Vizcaino, who came in as a punter, and Chris Petersen decided he was going to be the place-kicker the next year,” Kirshenbaum said. “He started the year at kicker, and I think he missed a kick almost every game. It started at Oregon State, he missed a field goal in the first half, and that was his third or fourth missed kick of the year. So, they brought in Van Soderberg, who hit a field goal, and then hit all the extra points.”

It was hard to imagine after the Arizona State game, but weeks prior, fans had been beckoning for Soderberg to get the nod at kicker.

“I remember at Reser, the visiting locker room is separate from the stadium, and you have to walk out of the stadium to get there, and there was this line of UW fans. People talk about the backup quarterback being the most popular player on the team, Van Soderberg was the most popular player walking off the field, everybody was giving him love,” Kirshenbaum said. “They gave the job back to Vizcaino against Cal, and Vizcaino promptly missed another kick. Then they plugged Soderberg in, and when he made an extra point, it was one of the loudest roars to that point in the season. So, going into the ASU game, it was his job to lose.”

The job was Soderberg’s to lose, and unfortunately, he lost it with two missed chip-shots. The kicking miscues were far from the only culprit in the Huskies’ loss, however, as the petrified offensive showing ultimately was an anomaly in an otherwise stellar season.

The Huskies needed a competent kicking performance, and some offense too. Josh Kirshenbaum needed a t-shirt. None of those three things made the trip from Sea-Tac that weekend.

Nov. 14, 2015 –

The 2017 Washington team was undoubtedly the best team to lose to Arizona State during the streak. The 2015 game in Tempe, however, may be the most compelling data point that the Huskies are, in fact, cursed in the desert.

As LaVendrick Smith, The Daily’s assistant sports editor, worded in his recap, “It was a tale of two halves for Washington.” In the first half, freshman quarterback Jake Browning and the Huskies didn’t look like a 4-5 team, taking a 17-0 lead, and holding a 17-3 lead at halftime.

Then, in the second half, it all fell apart for the inexperienced Huskies.

“The way they played in the first half suggested they would run away with the game, but in the second half, they turned the ball over and could not stop the run,” Smith said. “I remember tackling issues were a major concern in most of their losses that year, and that game was a big example of that.”

Given UW’s tackling issues, ASU’s offense sprang to life, sprinting to 27 points in the second half while the Huskies remained stagnant at 17. The real culprit for the second half collapse, however, was turnovers. While the Huskies outgained the Sun Devils, 547 to 397, they were also crippled by four turnovers, three of which were Browning interceptions.

“Browning turned the ball over plenty of times in that game, which was bad, obviously,” Smith said. “But I was impressed with his play, not only in the first half, but throughout the season. I think the second half of that game was indicative of a young team trying to figure out how to be successful and handle success, so the result wasn’t a surprise. But it was clear throughout that season that UW had its next great quarterback in Jake Browning.”

It didn’t take long after that collapse in the desert for the Huskies to realize what they had with their young core. After the ASU loss plummeted them to 4-6 on the season, the Huskies won their final three games, including the Heart of Dallas Bowl, to finish with a winning record.

The following season, in 2016, UW had one of its greatest seasons in program history, winning 12 games and making the College Football Playoff.

“I definitely thought they were going to take the next step as a team after that year,” Smith said. “So much so, that I predicted they’d make the Rose Bowl in 2016 — they, of course, surpassed that by going to the CFP. The Arizona State game was a setback, but it had so many features that were common in some of their other losses that season. They were in most of their games that year, including home games against Utah and Oregon where they had a chance to win or tie on final drives. They also had a statement win beating USC on the road that year. They were a team that seemed to be on the brink of figuring out how to win consistently, and when they humiliated WSU in the Apple Cup a few weeks after the ASU loss, it felt like that was the team they’d be going forward. I was not at all surprised by the team’s success after 2015.”

The Huskies’ had something special incubating in that 2015 season, it just may have been hard to envision during the second half in Tempe.

Oct. 19, 2013 –

2013 was finally supposed to be the year. Washington football was long past its unspeakable lows of the Tyrone Willingham era, and the veteran team was poised to build off the progress it had made under fifth-year head coach Steve Sarkisian, and finally contend with the top of the conference.

Kicked off by a statement 38-6 win over No. 19 Boise State in the unveiling of the new Husky Stadium, UW began the season 4-0, and leapt to a No. 15 ranking. The Huskies were kept in check after a brutally close loss at No. 5 Stanford, and a home loss to No. 2 Oregon.

Still, UW had largely hung with two of the top teams in the country, and maintained a No. 20 ranking entering its next game at Arizona State. But after riding alongside the Pac-12’s juggernauts in the previous two weeks, the Huskies’ wheels fell off when they got to Tempe.

Bishop Sankey punched in the opening touchdown to give UW a 7-0 lead, but it was all ASU from there. Highlighted by a whopping 29 points in the second quarter, the Sun Devils raced to 585 total yards and 53 points as the Huskies were crushed, 53-24.

Sarkisian, in what would end up being his final season with the program, didn’t try to conceal the team’s diminished execution postgame.

“We had a tough couple losses the last two weeks, and we just didn’t bring the same energy, physicality, and ultimately, execution this week that gave us a chance in those games,” Sarkisian said.

As sports editor Thuc-Nhi Nguyen pointed out in her recap of the game, the Huskies had hit a crater in just three weeks.

“UW met its toughest three-game stretch of the season with a four-game winning streak. Now the Huskies have a quarterback with an injured thumb, and they had to watch their middle linebacker, John Timu, get carted off the field after the game with a sprained ankle. They’re coming out the other end of these three critical games battered and bruised, and that’s not even talking about their confidence.”

The Huskies rebounded on the season, losing just one more game to finish 9-4, and finally secure a coveted top 25 final ranking.

Oct. 18, 2009 –

After the 0-12 dumpster fire in 2008, Washington ended remarkably close to making a bowl game in 2009. Finishing with a 5-7 record, just one additional win would have completed the winless to bowl game turnaround in year one under Steve Sarkisian.

With four one-score losses in 2009, there were several games to point to which could have served as that one additional win. Perhaps none were more unbelievable than an October game at Arizona State.

With the game tied at 17 in the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Jake Locker and the Huskies had control of the ball at their own 10-yard line with 1:02 left. Presumably, UW was bound to either move the ball into field goal range and win it at the buzzer, or bleed the clock down and test its luck in overtime.

There was an “Option C,” however, and it wasn’t a favorable one for the Huskies. UW threw an incomplete pass on third and one, stopping the clock, and forcing a punt back to the Sun Devils, who took control with 13 seconds left.

Postgame, Sarkisian admitted his mistake in the late-game clock management.

“As I go back and look at it now, the reality of it is, I should’ve run the ball on third down to get a first down, then possibly take our shots to get downfield,” Sarkisian said.

The decision bit UW when ASU uncorked a deep ball to a wide-open receiver, who seamlessly came down with the ball for a game-winning touchdown with five seconds left.

Washington fans clamored for an explanation postgame as to how the coverage was blown so poorly, but those explanations weren’t enough to pacify the fanbase regardless. Maybe, it can be simply chalked up to a curse in the desert.

Oct. 13, 2007 –

In a 2007 season that was filled with struggles, Washington’s performance in Tempe was par for the course.

Against the No. 14 Sun Devils, freshman quarterback Jake Locker and the Huskies actually took an early lead, with Locker tallying both a passing and rushing touchdown to give UW a 17-13 halftime lead.

But, per Christian Caple’s recap of the game, “What started as a promising evening for the Washington football team ended in a painfully similar fashion. Another halftime lead withered in the face of a ranked opponent, and another second half implosion led to a dismal outcome.”

By the time the game ended, there was no indication that the Huskies had ever stood a chance. The Sun Devils won the yardage battle, 523 to 288, and instead of toppling undefeated ASU, the 44-20 loss became just another link in a long chain of disappointment in the 2007 season.

Oct. 29, 2005 –

Rebounding from a 1-10 season in 2004, Washington stood at 1-6 after playing through a gauntlet first half of its 2005 schedule.

Facing 3-4 Arizona State, which was rolling out a quarterback making his first career start, the Huskies saw the trip to the desert as an opportunity to turn things around and make a push in the back half of their season.

Junior quarterback Isaiah Stanback and UW found themselves with a chance to win midway through the fourth quarter. But the Huskies’ season had been defined by moments in which their operation imploded, and against the Sun Devils, that moment came ever so subtly.

As Ben Miller described in his postgame column: “During the entire game, I had been waiting for that one play to happen that signaled that the wheels were falling off for the Huskies. Through the third quarter, it hadn’t happened yet. Then, when the Huskies were on offense it came in the subtlest way I could have imagined. It wasn’t a long punt return or a costly interception. It was simply a decision.”

That decision? With 10 minutes left, and UW trailing 24-20, head coach Tyrone Willingham and the Huskies opted to punt facing a fourth and one. The Sun Devils took the ball back, marched down the field for a touchdown, and maintained control for the remainder of the game.

“In the fourth quarter, I had no idea what I was doing,” Stanback said. “I wanted to make a play so bad.”

Stanback wasn’t able to make a play on that 4th and 1, and the Huskies ultimately fell to 1-7 on the season. While they had been in contention until the final minutes, the final score of 44-20 left no indication of a competitive game.

Oct. 27, 2002 –

The 2002 Washington football team began its season with high expectations and a No. 11 national ranking. A brutally close loss at No. 13 Michigan opened the season, but hopes for a Pac-12 championship remained very much intact for the Huskies entering conference play.

Losses to Cal and No. 19 USC, however, took the wind out of UW’s sails entering its matchup at No. 23 Arizona State.

In the first of the seven-game losing streak in Tempe, the Huskies never stood a chance. ASU defensive end Terrell Suggs terrorized the UW offense with 4.5 sacks, and the Sun Devils romped to a 27-16 win, after an early 14-3 lead.

UW lost the following week to UCLA, but won its final three games over Oregon State, Oregon, and Washington State to qualify for a bowl game and win a Neuheisel-coined “Northwest Championship.”

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

