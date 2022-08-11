D-Mo show set for a sequel

Nine months ago, the Washington football season wrapped up with a 4-8 record, a humiliating Apple Cup loss, and a vacant head coaching position.

Amidst the chaos, starting quarterback Dylan Morris could have easily exited stage left and transferred away from a program on the verge of going up in flames.

That is, if you could have called Morris the starting quarterback. It was freshman Sam Huard who started the Huskies’ final game of the season, a 40-13 Apple Cup drubbing.

But despite a season met with vast criticism from fans and the revocation of his own starting role, Morris didn’t budge as an all-new coaching staff was ushered into Montlake.

When the new staff added Indiana transfer quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who presumably had the inside track to the starting job with his connection to head coach Kalen DeBoer, it would have made Morris’ departure all the more understandable.

But Morris didn’t bow out. He took advantage of a full offseason to improve, and reached out to a familiar friend for guidance.

“When Jake Browning was in town I went out and threw with him, and he showed me a couple of things that have really helped me so far, just cleaning up my fundamentals and being more accurate with the ball,” Morris said.

The surname “Browning” is one that any Huskies fan recognizes, with fond memories of the school’s all-time leading passer.

Morris never played with Browning. In fact, he enrolled at UW six days after Browning’s final collegiate game, a 28-23 defeat in the Rose Bowl.

But Browning, who is now a backup NFL quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals, reached out to Morris in the offseason.

“He was in town throwing and he said, ‘Hey, want to go and throw?’” Morris said. “We went out and threw and he was just showing me some things, giving me some tips, and of course, I’m going to take that knowledge.”

The arrival of new coaches, including offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, have also elevated Morris’ game in the offseason.

“With different coaches and different schemes, all that stuff, you just gel together,” Morris said. “In terms of the offense, you get different style, different scheme, and so it’s kind of fitting our players and what we have a little better.”

Whether it was boosted by Browning’s lessons or guidance from the new coaching staff, Morris is in the thick of a three-man competition to retain, or perhaps regain, his starting job, a competition that he fully expected.

“With a new staff coming in, you’ve got to know that competition is going to happen. They've got fresh eyes, they’re going to want to see everyone get reps and have a fair competition,” Morris said.

But not only did Morris expect a competition, he has fully embraced it, and used it as an opportunity for growth.

“It’s been great. It’s been an awesome room, we’re helping each other, because we’ve got one guy standing back. So when one guy’s in and we’re seeing something, we’ll, after the drive, kind of talk to each other and get each other’s opinion on some things and it’s been really great,” Morris said.

A quarterback competition isn’t an unfamiliar spot for Morris. In the pandemic-riddled 2020 offseason, Morris won the job in a battle that lasted up until the first snap of the season. In 2021, Huard’s arrival gave Morris a run for his money, but the incumbent ultimately prevailed.

Morris certainly has history at Washington. A 4-star recruit from the in-state Graham-Kapowsin High School just south of Puyallup, he was a potential heir apparent to Browning. He led the Huskies to a controversial Pac-12 North title in 2020, and the 2021 season, one that was doomed from the start with a loss to Montana, likely doesn’t need to be rehashed.

Throughout it all, Morris has had a handful of triumphs, to go with an assortment of lowlights.

In 2020, Morris orchestrated a comeback victory over Utah on national television, capped by a game-winning touchdown pass with 36 seconds left.

Even 2021 had its highlights, most notably a game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Jalen McMillan with seconds left to defeat Stanford.

However, the good didn’t outweigh the bad. Three interceptions in an inexcusable loss to Montana, a pick-six to seal a loss against Arizona State, and three turnovers in a loss at Colorado were just some of the offenses. There were variables outside Morris’ control, sure, but Morris quickly became a primary scapegoat for the Huskies’ struggles, rightfully or not.

But history is just that: history. And Morris has moved on fully from the woes of 2021, in which the Huskies ranked 10th in the conference in total yardage.

“[2021] is definitely way past us in our rearview mirror,” Morris said. “With the new coaching staff, we couldn’t have any of that lingering, and we just wanted to buy into this culture with these coaches, this offense, and this defense, so we buy into that and look forward to the season.”

While Morris has put the past behind him, the unanswered question — one that will be left to the coaching staff to answer — is what his future looks like on Montlake.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

