Daniels leads third quarter surge in UW’s win over Seattle U

Coming out of halftime, the Washington women’s basketball team was in need of new life.

It was able to find that new life in the second half, thanks in large part to sophomore Dalayah Daniels, who finished with 17 points and 15 rebounds.

Powered by Daniels’ outing, UW surged ahead after a shaky first half and beat Seattle U, 60-49, at Alaska Airlines Arena Wednesday night.

There was no shortage of missed shots from either team; the Huskies (6-1) shot 31% with a whopping 41 missed shots, and the Redhawks (0-6) shot just 30%.

The array of misses by UW were canceled out by Daniels’ rebounding efforts, who then routinely secured second chances for the team.

“A personal goal for me is seeking as many rebounds as I can,” Daniels said. “I know that’s going to help our team eventually, and it gets us another 30 seconds, so I think my goal for tonight was just seeking rebounds, offensively and defensively.”

Daniels’ impact was most noticeable coming out of halftime, as she led a third quarter charge to put the Huskies in the driver's seat.

Daniels’ went on a stretch of eight unanswered points, stretching UW’s lead to 39-30, before scoring 11 of the Huskies’ 21 points in the third quarter.

The defining third quarter started with Daniels, and ended with senior Haley Van Dyke.

As the buzzer sounded, Van Dyke’s mid-range jump shot fell, giving the Huskies a 46-35 lead to end the quarter.

That third quarter, which saw a 21-9 UW advantage, ultimately defined the game as the Redhawks failed to muster enough offense to counter in the fourth quarter.

“I’m proud of the way we played in the second half, and committed to the defensive end of the floor,” head coach Tina Langley said. “I was proud of the effort this team put out, and … of the way they played together.”

The Huskies made just two of their first quarter field goal attempts, and shot just 26.5% in the first half as they entered halftime with a 26-25 deficit. The second half didn’t see a night-and-day transformation, as the Huskies shot 35%, going 1-14 from the 3-point line in the half to finish the game a paltry 3-27 from beyond the arc.

But the Huskies’ defense held the Redhawks to even worse offensive figures; Seattle U shot just 29.2% in the second half.

“Our communication, in the first half, it wasn’t where it needed to be,” Daniels said. “I think we grew from that, and you can tell we got a lot of live ball turnovers from Seattle U, and we capitalized off of some of those, and I think we just grew from that.”

Whether it was Seattle U’s poor shooting or UW’s strong defense, the win got the Huskies back on track after suffering their first loss of the season Saturday against Santa Clara.

UW plays host to Queens University Sunday, Dec. 4, at 3 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

