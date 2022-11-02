Defense clicks, newcomers shine, and more from UW men’s basketball’s exhibition game

Stifling defense. Newcomer talent. A 30-point victory.

Tuesday night’s exhibition game had almost everything the Washington men’s basketball team could have wanted to kick off its 2022 season. As new and old talent shined all the way down the roster, UW swiftly took control of its only exhibition game of the season, which ended 95-64 in its favor.

With a semi-new defensive system working magically and scoring success running deep through the lineup, the Huskies' cool and collected game earned themselves easy maintenance of a big lead and a happy Alaska Airlines stadium.

“This is just the truth,” head coach Mike Hopkins said postgame. “We have eight starters. Literally on any given night, it could be a different guy. That’s what this team is. And that’s what’s exciting.”

The eight “starters” that Hopkins mentioned likely include Jamal Bey, Keion Brooks Jr., PJ Fuller, Noah Williams, Braxton Meah, Franck Kepnang, Keyon Menifield, and Cole Bajema.

With the exception of senior guard Cole Bajema, who was out due to illness, the group was responsible for just over 82% of the Huskies’ total scoring Tuesday night. [CQ-pics below]

Five of the eight are newcomers — either as freshmen (in the case of Keyon Menifield) or as transfers.

In addition to the offensive production down the lineup, which Washington always welcomes, Tuesday showed glimmers of something missing from last season: defensive depth.

Energy was high from the start of the game, with quick rebounds from Brooks Jr. to Fuller diving to secure loose balls quickly setting a lively and grounded tone. Importantly, and unlike in recent seasons, when Friday’s starters were replaced with the bench, the cohesion didn’t go away.

By halftime, UW was up 43-27, and the lead continued to extend until the final buzzer.

With defensive pressure clicking, offense was free to fly, and it did so with 58.7% accuracy in the paint and 45% from the three point line. Williams mentioned postgame that he thought UW’s turnovers could’ve been lower, but the 15 lost balls didn’t do too much damage.

Alaska Fairbanks, which Hopkins noted postgame was missing two of its top players Tuesday night, ended the game in the mid 40s, percentage-wise, from the three and the paint. UAF also committed 26 turnovers, which UW, in turn, scored 30 points off of.

A last-minute three pointer from junior guard Kyle Luttinen, whose time on the court has mainly been limited to the last couple minutes, was the cherry on top of a positive start to Washington’s year.

The official regular season begins next Tuesday, Nov. 7, with Washington set to take on Weber State at 8 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash.

