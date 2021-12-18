Depth proves crucial to Huskies’ three-point victory over Eastern Washington

The Washington women’s basketball team might have had a tough run over the Thanksgiving holiday, but the team hasn’t seemed phased this week, especially in Saturday’s hard-fought win against Eastern Washington.
“[I’m] really proud of them. One of the things we’ve worked tremendously on is how to have poise, how to make sure that we get the right shot in the possession,” head coach Tina Langley said. “I felt like everyone was very unselfish, and also had the confidence to take [shots] when it’s [their] time.”
The Huskies (4-3) pulled together Saturday’s close 62-59 win over Eastern Washington (2-6) to move above .500.
The first quarter was a bit slow, but the Huskies were able to maintain the lead early on in the game. UW was down by three by the half and the deficit kept growing. During the third quarter, the Eagles were holding onto an 11-point lead.
But through the end of the third quarter, and throughout the fourth, the Huskies continued to make the most of its drives down the court, clock in crucial shots and free-throws to remain contenders in the game.
Being nearly tied with a minute and a half to go in the game, the team finally found the spark that it needed to execute and secure their win.
“I was really proud of our effort to continue to run things, and make good decisions,” Langley said. “And the defensive end I thought we could really shore up [on]- at halftime, it felt like we were giving up a lot of second-chance points, and maybe didn’t have the ball pressure we wanted to have. I thought we did a nice job of adjusting to that.”
Sophomore forward Lauren Schwartz could be dubbed the hero of the game, pushing the Huskies over the top with a last-minute reverse layup with a little over 30 seconds to play to put the Huskies up by three points. She ended with 18 points.
Junior guard Trinity Oliver also stepped up to the plate, contributing a total of seven points and nine rebounds, in addition to a last-second steal and layup down the court with about 15 seconds to play that locked in the team’s win.
“I think we had really good growth during this game, and we executed really well- that’s what we’ve been working on in practice,” Schwartz said. “It was fun. I think we just had the momentum, and it carried us into making the right shots.”
Langley and her players have continued to make use of all the pieces of the puzzle, and have lived up to their stated expectation that the team’s depth would be fostered and utilized to its fullest potential.
After senior guard Alexis Griggsby went down with a knee injury early in the first quarter, Junior guard T.T. Watkins did a fantastic job of filling in as a ball-handler along with Oliver, totaling 12 points. Freshman forward Alexis Whitfield let loose Saturday as well, helping to gear up team momentum to turn things around with a consecutive three-pointer and assist to Watkins within the last minute of the third quarter.
“That smaller lineup that we [had] in was probably our most aggressive defensively, which I think started a great run,” Langley added.
Washington will continue play in the Husky Classic by hosting Nevada in Seattle this Monday at 2 p.m.
Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason
