Despite Mulkey’s efforts, UW drops second conference matchup to USC

Something clicked for Nancy Mulkey on Sunday afternoon.
The 6-foot-9 senior center from Cypress, Texas was by far the leading scorer for the Huskies (5-5, 0-2 Pac-12), exiting their second conference matchup of the year with a staggering 26 points — just shy of meeting her career-high of 29 — and going 11-15 from the field.
Mulkey immensely improved her ball handling from previous games and showcased her versatility with an array of easy layups and jump-shots. As an added bonus, she even got her teammates’ blood pumping after hitting an early shot from behind-the-arc in the first quarter.
When the Huskies began to let a 12-point lead over the Trojans (9-5, 2-2 Pac-12) slip away in the third quarter, Mulkey’s offensive play was the driving force behind the team’s ability to remain neck and neck with their opponents, as she continued to be Washington’s most consistent scorer down the court. She came out of Sunday as the leading scorer of both teams.
What made Sunday’s loss harder for Washington was its ability to hang with USC on almost every front for nearly the entire game.
Both teams closed out the afternoon with totals of 13 turnovers and 20 assists, with UW finishing just one step ahead with 35 rebounds compared with USC’s 33. Eventually though, both the Huskies’ offensive and defensive play overall began to flounder a bit during the second half, giving the Trojans a 10% advantage shooting from the field and an almost 20% edge from behind-the-arc.
Though expectations for the Huskies were optimistic at the start of the weekend, the team’s struggles during the past two games were not completely unexpected.
Even Washington head coach Tina Langley herself previously underlined the reality that UW still has a lot of work to do, especially after a three-week layoff, and that competing in a conference like the Pac-12 was never going to be an easy feat.
The Huskies will be back in action Friday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. as Oregon makes a visit to Alaska Airlines Arena.
