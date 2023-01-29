Double(s) victory for the Huskies

It took less than 24 hours for the Washington women’s tennis team to turn around yesterday’s doubles lossand score its first doubles point at home.

UW downed Portland State, 6-1, concluding a weekend sweep and continuing its undefeated season.

The day started with freshman Erika Matsuda and junior Sarah-Maude Fortin taking an early lead over Nell Arendt and Emily Rees of the Vikings (3-2). This duo held serve to clinch the Huskies’ (4-0) first win of the day, 6-1.

Meanwhile, on court 1, it was not looking good for junior Astrid Olsen and senior Hikaru Sato. A few rough service games gave PSU the edge over UW. The Vikings then won a tough battle of volleys at the net to keep them in the running for the doubles point.

Senior Jennifer Kerr and junior Melissa Sakar played in their second match as doubles partners this season, and remained undefeated in a back-and-forth battle of groundstrokes and long rallies on court 3. UW rallied, despite being down in returning and service points, and won, 7-5, to clinch the doubles point.

The success continued in singles, spanning across courts. The Huskies gained momentum early, leading the Vikings on 5 of the 6 singles courts. Olsen showcased a strong service game, winning 100% of service games and 93% of service points. She continued her dominance into the second set, defeating Nell Arendt 6-1, 6-0.

Kerr took care of business shortly after, giving the Huskies their third point of the day, inching the team closer to a two-day sweep.

The shots were metaphorically falling for the Huskies Sunday. Matsuda sealed the first set with an ace to clinch a 6-2 win. She followed that up with a 6-1 win in the second set, clinching the win for the Huskies.

Fortin stayed focused while the team celebrated their win, coming back from losing a deciding point at 5-5 in the second set to win the next game, 40-0. Capu Sanoner of PSU was unable to stop Fortin, and she delivered the Huskies their 5th point, 6-2, 7-6.

In a thrilling tiebreak, the team gathered to watch Sato. Despite hitting one of the most impressive shots of the day, Sato lost the second set tiebreak, and PSU left Seattle with one point.

Sakar continued to be reliable for the Huskies, clinching the match Saturday and winning 67% of break points to end today’s match with a win, 6-0, 6-4.

With newfound success in doubles and a back-to-back victory, the Huskies are in a great position for the remainder of the season.

UW will travel to Boise, Idaho, where it will face Boise State on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. and Wisconsin on Feb 4. At 1 p.m.

Reach contributing writer Sophia Pilot at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sophia_pilot

