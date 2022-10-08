Dreadful defensive showing can’t be masked by offense in Huskies’ second straight loss

On Saturday afternoon, the No. 21 Washington football team faced an Arizona State team which was led by an interim head coach, played a third-string quarterback for the final three quarters, and held a 1-4 record on the season.

Against the Huskies’ battered defense, the Sun Devils certainly didn’t look like a team in disarray. To the contrary, Arizona State moved the ball with ease against Washington, racing up and down the field for 45 points, 38 of which came on offense.

“We knew we didn’t have a lot of depth, as far as experience,” DeBoer said. “We’re pretty dinged up, there’s a lot of guys that played some snaps today that I wouldn’t have expected to play many at all – we just have to get over this hump, and get some guys back.”

Injuries or not, the poor defensive play left junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the UW offense with no room for error. And unfortunately for the Huskies, said error arrived in the second quarter.

With UW trailing 17-10, momentum already was wearing ASU’s disagreeable eggnog shade, after the Sun Devils (2-4, 1-2 Pac-12) had pieced together touchdowns on each of their previous two drives. Then, when Penix Jr. had a pass batted into the air, intercepted, and taken back for a touchdown on the ensuing Huskies’ possession, it was another congregation of eggnog jerseys in the end zone.

The pick-six, which put the Huskies (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) in a 24-10 hole, was a rare blemish from their offense in the game.

Otherwise, it was largely business as usual for Washington’s potent offense, which began the game with its usual opening-touchdown drive, this time a one-yard rush by Penix Jr. They rebounded from the interception with a touchdown drive, capped by a one yard touchdown rush by graduate transfer Wayne Taulapapa.

Entering halftime down 24-17 was concerning. But with many of the cards still stacked in the Huskies’ favor, they came out of the locker room with confidence in a second half comeback.

“Going into the half with that score right at the end was huge for our morale,” DeBoer said. “In the locker room, I didn’t sense any doubts, I felt like that was big to pull within one score. The guys’ belief was still there. We saw what happened last week when you just keep fighting, and keep playing.”

UW showed its belief as it kept fighting, and it continued to produce results on offense. Sophomore Cam Davis rushed for three touchdowns on three consecutive drives, and the Huskies’ belief continued to swelter.

Belief wasn’t enough to save the defense, however, which made atheists out of the most staunch believers as ASU went blow-for-blow with UW, as the teams’ traded touchdowns through the third quarter.

At the end of the third quarter, with the Huskies trailing 38-31 and needing a stop, the defense actually answered the call in the form of an interception by freshman Davon Banks.

Penix Jr. and the offense promptly capitalized with a touchdown drive, tying the game at 38.

The 38 points from UW was par for the course for Huskies’ offense, which averaged 39 on the season entering Saturday. Par for the course, however, wasn’t enough to offset the double-and triple bogeys which the defense regularly carded.

And with momentum finally in UW’s favor, the defense had the chance to get off the field on two separate occasions, from 10 and six yards out, respectively. Instead, ASU converted twice, the ladder coming on a 32-yard completion to an obtusely wide open receiver.

Third down conversions were one of many sickening trends from the Huskies’ defense, as the Sun Devils succeeded on nine of their 13 opportunities.

“There’s some youth out there that, you just can’t throw everything at them,” DeBoer said. “There were specific down and distances and moments where we were going to have certain packages. The rotation gets thrown off with guys getting dinged up, guys not being in the game, [Asa Turner] being one of those situations.”

Junior safety Asa Turner, who was making his return from injury, had a short-lived welcome back, as he was ejected with a targeting penalty in the second quarter.

In his absence, ASU seized the lead back on a two yard touchdown pass with 7:27 left, and the UW offense, once again, was tasked with climbing out of a hole.

Only this time, Penix Jr. and the offense couldn’t clean up the defenses’ mess. On fourth and 9 with 3:51 left, Penix Jr. was hurried and forced into an incomplete pass.

UW’s defense stepped up to force an ASU punt, and with one final chance to go the length of the field, the Huskies converted on a 4th and 11 from their own 12-yard line. On the play, Penix Jr. took a hit to the throat, and was momentarily sidelined. He wasn’t sidelined for long, however, and returned to the field after one play.

“If I knew I could play, I would never back down from that,” Penix Jr. said. “No matter what the situation is, even if it’s not the best situation. I want to be part of something great, so I definitely wanted to get back on the field.”

Unfortunately, after two straight incompletions, any chance Penix Jr. and the Huskies had left was evaporated when a bad snap left UW scrambling for a loss of 30 yards. With five seconds left, the last-ditch hail mary fell incomplete, and the Huskies, despite 458 yards of total offense, were dealt their second consecutive loss.

“I don’t get frustrated personally, that stuff really doesn’t matter to me,” Penix Jr. said. “I’m really just ‘get to the next thing,’ I don’t really hold stuff that happened before in my head – one next Saturday comes up, we’re going to be ready to play. I don’t get frustrated, we just know we have a lot to work on.”

For 60 minutes at Sun Devil Stadium, one of the teams on the field looked disorganized. It just wasn’t the one most people had expected.

Washington returns home to face Arizona Saturday, Oct. 15 at 2:30 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

