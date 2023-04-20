Dream season: The best case scenario for the 2023 Huskies

Editor’s note: The following is a fictional story about the Washington football team. All quotes and events are entirely made up and fictitious (unless they come true, of course). Additionally, this piece is inspired by Ted Miller and Christian Caple, who have regularly released similar pieces in the offseason.

Michael Penix Jr. straightens out his suit jacket, begins to sit up in his chair, and flashes a knowing smile to a nearby ESPN camera.

He knows what’s coming: the entire New York City audience spectating the 2023 Heisman Trophy ceremony knows what’s coming: the coronation of Washington’s fifth-year quarterback as the most outstanding player in college football.

The six-hour flight from Seattle to Manhattan isn’t cheap, nor is it convenient, but to an eager crowd of purple-clad patrons who make the coast-to-coast voyage, it’s worth it. For the first time in history, the University of Washington is going to boast a Heisman trophy winner. The official announcement is still moments away, but the race is as decided as a golfer taking a 10-stroke lead onto the final green of a tournament.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is announced as the runner-up. Then, the words are officially spoken. Michael Penix Jr. is announced as the Heisman Trophy winner for his 44-touchdown effort with the 13-0, Pac-12 champion Huskies.

Accepting his hardware, the Huskies’ hero is as humble as he was 17 months earlier when he first earned the starting role.

“It’s all about this team,” Penix Jr. says. “We’re just focused on getting that national championship.”

The fanfare continues for Penix Jr., as ESPN continues to interview him about his journey and the Huskies’ upcoming College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia. UW reaches the promised land, but the path to the playoff begins back in September.

Penix Jr. is the Heisman favorite since throwing for five touchdowns in a season-opening win against Boise State at Husky Stadium. From that point on, the rest of the field is left to chase the Huskies’ signal-caller, to no avail.

Penix Jr. throws for 442 yards and four touchdowns in the Huskies’ 49-13 evisceration of Tulsa. He yet again enfeebles Michigan State with five total touchdowns in a 38-27 win in which junior receiver Jalen McMillan catches three touchdowns. Cal is no problem this time for UW, which cruises to a 42-20 win over the Golden Bears. UW survives a trap game with a 28-24 win over Arizona in Tucson, in which a fourth-quarter pass bounces off a Wildcat shoe and is returned for a pick-6 by graduate linebacker Ralen Goforth. The script is set for an undefeated showdown with Oregon.

Unsurprisingly, College GameDay makes the trip out to Seattle for the matchup between the No. 4 Huskies and No. 6 Ducks. Trash talk is at an all-time high between the two sides all week, and Twitter is sent into such a frenzy that Elon Musk decides he no longer wants ownership. Oregon tries to claim the 2011 National Championship during the week to finally put an end to the zero-national-championship jokes, but they retract it three days later in the face of even harsher ridicule.

In the biggest tipping point of Penix Jr.’s Heisman conquest, the Huskies roll to a 70-21 win over the Ducks. Several Oregon players suspiciously nurse their ankles in an attempt to stop play, but then are seen jogging off the field effortlessly. Either way, it doesn’t matter as Penix Jr. puts up a whopping eight total touchdowns, three of which come to Rome Odunze, who moves up to the first wide receiver taken in Mel Kiper’s NFL Mock Draft.

After the game, it’s a party like it’s 1991 on campus. Students uplift the goalpost from the stadium, and gleefully deposit it into Husky Harbor. Greek Row looks like a scene extracted straight from “Project X.”

UW now has national attention. So much so, in fact, that NBC reports it is beginning “preliminary talks” to give the Huskies an exclusive TV deal. The Heisman Trophy scale is now entirely tipped in the favor of Penix Jr., who has 26 total touchdowns through six games.

UW keeps rolling from there. Daniyel Ngata scores a hat trick against his former team in a 35-17 win over ASU. The following week, Stanford records its highest attendance mark of the season — 30,000 fans pack the Farm to host the No. 3 Huskies. The crowd goes mild throughout a grit-and-grind type of game, but Grady Gross converts on five field goals, Cam Davis punches in two touchdowns, and UW leaves the Farm with a 29-24 win and an 8-0 record.

That same week, Ohio State is upset by Wisconsin in Madison, and UW is ranked No. 2 ahead of its trip to the LA Coliseum to face No. 3 USC. It’s marketed all week as a battle for the Heisman Trophy between Penix Jr. and Caleb Williams.

With the score tied at 28, Penix Jr. rolls to his right, pump fakes, dekes a defender, and launches himself over the goal line for the game-winning touchdown before promptly striking a Heisman pose in the Trojans’ end zone. Somewhere, Mario Bailey smiles.

The following week is another tall task against Utah, but UW is at the top of its game. Britain Covey is somehow granted a waiver by the NCAA to return to college for one more game, but he gets clocked by Dom Hampton, who forces a fumble to put the Huskies in firm control. UW holds on for a 31-21 win, and improves to 10-0. To sweeten the deal, No. 1 ranked Georgia falls to Ole Miss, and the Huskies are ranked in the top spot for the first time since 1992.

With another tough game coming up, ESPN’s Quint Kessenich places three dumbbells in front of a UW helmet to represent the strength and fortitude the Huskies have shown throughout their gauntlet schedule. In the penultimate game of the regular season, UW faces a test at Oregon State. Kalen DeBoer uses the sound system to replicate Reser Stadium’s chainsaw sound effect all week at practice, and the Huskies do just enough against the Beavers’ top-ranked defense to escape with a 21-16 win.

UW can begin to taste its first undefeated regular season since 1991, but the Apple Cup can never be overlooked, even against a tepid Washington State team. The Cougars enter the game with a 6-5 record, but with a chip on their shoulder after their loss in Pullman last year. WSU looks like a team with something to prove, jumping out to an early 14-0 lead. But Ryan Grubb, whom Colin Cowherd referred to before the game as the “Michelangelo of offensive coordinators,” calls a masterpiece as the Huskies score touchdowns on their next six possessions, punctuated by a Kasen Williams-eque hurdle into the end zone from Giles Jackson. With four minutes left and a 45-21 lead, Penix Jr. turns to 70,000 doting fans at Husky Stadium and takes a bow on senior night with his spot on UW’s Mount Rushmore secured.

The Huskies finish their 12-0 season, and pack their bags to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship against USC. This time, though, it isn’t close. All Caleb Williams sees is the large gold outline of Husky Royalty jerseys, as he’s sacked eight times and is under duress the entire game. Penix Jr., on the other hand, isn’t sacked a single time and the Huskies cruise to a 41-21 win for their third Pac-12 title since 2016, and their program-best 13th win. After the game, USC admits it made a mistake leaving the conference, but the Pac-12 has already met its capacity with the addition of San Diego State and SMU.

DeBoer is offered a mega-deal to be the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, but he politely declines, saying that he’s still in the process of building “college football nirvana” on Montlake. The good news continues when the Associated Press calls UW administrators with an apology, unveiling that they had consulted their archives to find the 1984 voting had been tampered with, and UW had actually received more votes than national champion BYU.

None of the current players were alive in 1984, but it’s a morale boost nonetheless, as they seek to hang a national championship banner of their own in the coming weeks. Departing for Pasadena, the Huskies have big dreams on their minds.

How the rest of that dream pans out, is, up to your imagination.

