Dynamic new transfers shine at Stanford Invitational

Ivy League senior transfers Kayley DeLay, Sam Ellis, and Ed Trippas began their outdoor season with an impressive showing at the Cobb Track and Angell Field in Stanford, California.

The trio made a mark at the Stanford Invitational, which kicked off a grueling outdoor season that sends the Washington track and field team across the West coast.

DeLay’s Friday debut did not disappoint, as they clocked in a time of 9:48:44 in an impressive steeplechase run, thus slotting the Yale transfer into the No. 4 spot in school history.

Trippas registered a time of 8:40.43 in the steeplechase, earning the eighth best time in school history for the senior.

Former Princeton runner Ellis won the 1,500 meter dash with a time of 3:40.81 on Friday to cap off impressive performances from the trio after a historic end to the indoor season.

Their addition only bolsters an impressive gauntlet of distance runners that placed fourth in the NCAA indoor championships on the men’s side.

UW mainstays such as junior Andrea Markezich, senior Jacob Englar, and junior Ida Eikeng continued their excellent seasons in Palo Alto.

Markezich beat her PR by 52 seconds in the 10,000-meters with a time of 32:50.16 to claim the third best time in school history.

The accolades continued when Englar won the invite section of the pole vault with a final height of 17-6 ½. Eikeng also won her section of the javelin throw with a throw of 156-feet, 5-inches.

The Stanford Invitational proved to be a solid start to the Huskies’ outdoor season, but the early success was not confined to just California. At the Texas Relays in Austin, senior Cass Elliott ran the 400 meter dash, and produced a time of 50.28 as well as a third-place finish.

The Huskies continue their outdoor season at the Triton Invitational in San Diego, California, on April 7 and 8.

