Engman throws Sunday gem as UW completes sweep of USC

Along with a glove and cleats, Jared Engman essentially brought a broom with him to Husky Ballpark Sunday afternoon.

That’s because, with the Washington baseball team looking to complete a series sweep over USC, Engman’s start on the mound was nearly flawless as the Huskies (25-13, 11-9 Pac-12) whisked away the Trojans (25-17-1, 11-10 Pac-12) with a 4-1 win.

Engman ensured that USC would have plenty of time to catch its return flight to Los Angeles, throwing a quick seven innings and allowing just two hits with four walks and no runs.

The Trojans had a chance to take an early lead in the top of the third, but Engman struck out the final batter of the inning to strand a runner at third base.

A USC runner reached second base in the top of the fourth, but it was again dealt with accordingly by Engman, with a strikeout ending the frame.

After a quick top of the fifth, two more runners reached base for the Trojans in the top of the sixth, but it was once again a non-threat as Engman induced a groundout.

A double play ended the top of the seventh, and with it, Engman’s pristine start came to a close.

Holding a 4-0 lead in the ninth inning, it seemed the Huskies were going to avoid breaking a sweat for the first time all weekend. But, even on a cloudy day, the Trojans ensured the Huskies weren’t going to be completely devoid of perspiring.

Two singles and a walk began the inning for USC, which sent the tying run to the plate with no outs. At that point, the Huskies turned to redshirt sophomore Reilly McAdams to escape the jam and complete the sweep. The first batter McAdams faced could only manage an infield pop-out, and after the Trojans scored their first and only run of the game, redshirt sophomore Josh Emanuels entered for the final out.

Emanuels forced a quick flyout, and the Huskies gleefully congregated in the infield with a 4-1 win and series sweep under their belts.

Those four runs came sporadically from the Huskies on an afternoon in which the offense was solid, but not super. Given the quality pitching performance, though, four runs were enough.

UW’s first run came in the bottom of the third, when junior Coby Morales hit an RBI single to make the game 1-0. Redshirt junior Johnny Tincher hit an RBI single two innings later to make it 2-0, all the while Engman continued to deal. In the bottom of the eighth, freshman Aiva Arquette hit an RBI fielder's choice for the Huskies’ final run.

But the highlight of the offenses’ day came in the bottom of the seventh inning off the bat of a predictable candidate. Redshirt junior Will Simpson launched a ball over the left field wall, flipped his bat, and skirted to home plate for his 15th home run of the season.

This time, the Huskies didn’t need a late comeback to win the game. Instead, they won their fourth consecutive game handedly, picking up a landslide of momentum as they head into the final stretch of the regular season.

It’s not an unfamiliar place for the program — last year, UW closed the regular season with a 12-game winning streak, including a sweep of USC.

Washington will look for its fifth straight win in its second matchup of the season against Seattle U on Tuesday, May 9, at 6:05 p.m.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

