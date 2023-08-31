Evaluating potential candidates to fill Washington’s AD vacancy

We’re only days out from the sudden news that athletic director Jen Cohen has departed Washington for now-Big Ten foe USC, but we’re still months away from learning who UW President Ana Mari Cauce will tap as the next leader to fill a gaping vacancy at the helm of the Huskies.

Nonetheless, a list of candidates has quietly emerged, looking to navigate an athletic department rapidly approaching the most tumultuous period in program history, from major conference shifts to ever-growing budget deficits. There are a number of issues the next athletic director will have to address, but, in the meantime, the biggest question is who that person will be.

Here are seven candidates Washington could turn to over the next few months.

Heather Lyke, Pitt

It may be generous to describe Pitt as a doormat for the rest of the Atlantic Coast Conference when Lyke was appointed athletic director in 2017. Up until then, the Panthers had claimed just one ACC title — for wrestling in 2014. But since Lyke has taken over, Pitt has undergone a remarkable ascension to a broad-based success story, with the football team becoming a mainstay in Top 25 rankings, a rejuvenated men’s basketball squad competing in March Madness, and its volleyball, men’s soccer, and women’s soccer teams all making deep runs into their respective postseasons. Off the field, Lyke has spearheaded a state-of-the-art performance facility after securing $240 million in funding for a center that’ll support 16 of Pitt’s 19 athletic teams. Lyke would be the home-run hire in this class of athletic director candidates.

Why Washington may reach out

Lyke served as a vice president and director of athletics at Eastern Michigan during Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb’s brief two-year stint at the university. Public comments indicate the trio had an immensely positive working relationship during her tenure, and Lyke may believe she’s capable of keeping DeBoer and Co. in Montlake for the foreseeable future.

The issue

Earlier this month, Ohio State’s athletic director, Gene Smith, announced that he would retire from his position next year. For Lyke, who spent 15 years as an associate athletic director for the Buckeyes, rumors indicate that the position could very well be hers for the taking.

Scott Barnes, Oregon State

Ironically, another prominent candidate for Washington’s AD role is Barnes, whose rocky tenure at Pitt opened the door for Lyke’s hiring. After he jumped ship to Oregon State, it’s been nothing but smooth sailing in Corvallis, with Barnes’ crowning achievement of the $161 million renovation of the Reser Stadium unveiling this fall. Since his appointment, the Beavers have excelled athletically, becoming one of only two programs since 2018 to have its football team win 10 games, have both the men’s and women’s basketball teams advance to the Elite Eight, and have representation in the College World Series from both its baseball and softball programs.

Why Washington may reach out

Barnes served as a senior associate athletic director for Washington for three years, and he has a familiarity with the Pacific Northwest. Additionally, any stress about realignment would be a thing of the past if he accepted the position.

The issue

Although he only led Pitt for 18 months, there were a few points of contention during his tenure, namely the hiring of men’s basketball coach Kevin Stallings. Through his two seasons leading the Panthers, Stallings was engulfed in a number of controversies, and at the time of his firing, held the second-worst winning percentage of any non-interim coach in Pitt history. It’s no secret that Washington head basketball coach Mike Hopkins enters a make-or-break season for his future, but if he breaks, is Barnes capable of selecting the next coach to lead the Huskies back to prominence?

J.D. Wicker, San Diego State

If recency bias dominates Washington’s assortment of candidates, Wicker’s name will surely be one of the first Cauce picks up the phone for. As the athletic director at San Diego State (SDSU), he’s recently fallen under the national spotlight as his men’s basketball team advanced to the NCAA championship game, the first Mountain West conference representative ever to do so. But on a more localized level, construction on Snapdragon Stadium was finally completed last season, a massive success for Wicker after mediating a tiresome battle between the city of San Diego and SDSU. During his tenure, the Aztecs have won 26 Mountain West championships, but if you’re looking for a basketball-centric hire, this is the guy.

Why Washington may reach out

Wicker has ties to the Pacific Northwest, where he served as an associate athletic director for event and facility operations at Washington State for 10 seasons.

The issue

While the Aztec basketball team has soared to new heights, the football team has stumbled as of late — finishing last season with a 7-6 record and one of college football’s worst offenses. Winker had hired head coach Brady Hoke, and the premier athletic departments may want to wait and see how he handles the impending disaster on the Mesa.

Pat Chun, Washington State

Let’s get the inevitable out of the way: Pat Chun is, first and foremost, a Washington State (WSU) Cougar. But given all the craziness that has unfolded over the past few months in college football, this hiring would hardly even register on the seismograph. Allegiances aside, Chun has had successful tenures during both his stops as athletic director, one at Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and one at WSU. He particularly excelled in the fundraising department, securing $16 million from the Schmidt Family Foundation — the largest single gift in FAU’s history — and increasing the annual fundraising totals from $11.5 million to $31 million at Wazzu. With access to the Seattle market, there’s no telling the new heights Washington’s fundraising could reach with Chun leading the charge.

Why Washington may reach out

Much like Barnes, Chun is left in a sink-or-swim situation as one of the four remaining members of the Pac-12. He hasn’t necessarily been quiet about his concerns with the Pac-12’s leadership, and if the situation becomes dire enough, it’s not unreasonable to expect Chun to jump ship if an offer is extended — even if it is from the cross-state rival.

The issue

Barnes isn’t the only other athletic director on the list that Chun shares similarities with, as, much like Lyke, Chun is desperately vying for the Ohio State role. Obtaining his bachelor’s degree from Columbus and spending 15 years in an administrative role on campus, it’s possible that Chun would hold out on accepting any positions until that seat is filled.

Stephanie Rempe, Nevada

One of the most experienced candidates among this assortment of names, Rempe is the only one who brings a significant history with Washington to the table. Under former athletic director Scott Woodward, Rempe spent eight years on Montlake, where she navigated the $285 million renovation of Husky Stadium. She followed Woodward to his tenures at Texas A&M and Louisiana State, during which she was on duty for the hiring of premier football coaches Jimbo Fisher and Brian Kelly, along with Buzz Williams and Kim Mulkey for the hardwood.

Why Washington may reach out

Former Washington football head coach Chris Petersen will almost certainly play an outsized role in the hiring of the next athletic director, and the two have close ties from their days working together in Seattle. It’s not unfathomable that Rempe may receive a leg up if she gets a glowing recommendation during the hiring process.

The issue

While Rempe’s base salary at Nevada is slotted at just $500,000 annually, her deal is loaded with performance incentives, with hefty annual bonuses allotted for academic and athletic performances. Plus, her contract keeps her tied down until 2027. Cohen was often rumored to be underpaid during her tenure with UW, and the one concern with Rempe is the contract details may leave her behind in Reno.

Andy Fee, Washington

While hiring in-house administrators isn’t necessarily common among the premier programs, Washington has forged a different path, with Woodward and Cohen both serving stints on Montlake before receiving the promotion. And, so far, this strategy has paid off, with Washington’s preeminent status growing each year. Fee could be the next candidate, given his success as athletic director at Long Beach State, where 18 of his 19 programs advanced to the postseason during his five-year tenure.

Why Washington may reach out

Perhaps the only candidate on the list who wouldn’t reject any Washington offer, Fee has been in the room during the negotiations with the Big Ten Conference and could steady the ship as the Huskies prepare to enter a period of instability.

The issue

Despite his tenure as athletic director, Fee is still relatively inexperienced, holding positions with teams in Power Five conferences for just a combined four years. Even his stint at Long Beach State was relatively short, as he elected to depart after just five years in charge. If Washington values experience in the upcoming hire, they may want to look outside Seattle.

Jamie Pollard, Iowa State

This candidate is a bit more of a reach, but it’s still worth making the call nonetheless. Pollard has been a stalwart in Ames, holding the athletic director position since 2005. During his tenure, the Cyclones have dominated attendance numbers, becoming the only school of the past decade to average at least 50,000 fans for football games, 12,000 for men’s basketball, and 9,000 for women’s basketball. He’s also been a driving force behind CYTown, the first-ever entertainment district that revolves around a college campus. Iowa State hasn’t necessarily achieved overwhelming success on the field, but there’s no question that Pollard can successfully lead a program off of it.

Why Washington may reach out

The only name on this list without a Pacific Northwest connection, Pollard’s best selling point is his seven years spent in Wisconsin as associate and deputy athletic director. With Washington’s move to the Big Ten Conference, perhaps he’ll look to reunite with his former conference.

The issue

Pollard may just love Ames more than anywhere else. There have only been three athletic directors — Kentucky’s Mitch Barnhart, Oklahoma’s Joe Castiglione, and Ohio State’s Gene Smith — that have served longer tenures than Pollard. Simply put, there may not be an offer Pollard can’t refuse.

Reach Sports Editor Ty Gilstrap at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @ty_gilstrap

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.