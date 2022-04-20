Excitement and competition abound at Washington spring practice

The Washington football team is two-thirds of the way through spring practice, and competition is heating up. As cliche as its sounds, there seems to be a heightened sense of competition this spring under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.
Competition has been important since day one for Washington’s new coaching staff. During the team's offseason workouts, it was at the center of strength and conditioning coach Ron Mckeefery's program.
“I think it started right away with the winter competition,” sophomore quarterback Dylan Morris said. “We’re all in tune, we’re all competing, when you bring competition into the weight room, it definitely get’s fun.”
The sense of competition that was started in the winter has extended into the spring with seemingly every starting spot up for grabs as the team learns both a new offense and a new defense. Equal reps for players competing for positions has been a key to creating strong competition across the board.
“Reps are important, quality reps are even more important,” offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. “Any offense that is worth their salt, has to really work on finding that balance, you can watch it on film, but those reps are just so critical to get.”
The most important position up for grabs on either side of the ball, as usual, is at quarterback. Right now, there is no real frontrunner in the three way competition between Morris, transfer Michael Penix Jr., and freshman Sam Huard.
“I have three starting quarterbacks right now,” Grubb said. “I think [Morris] has gotten better with his decision making, that was one of his big faults last year, I think [Huard] mechanically on some of his ball handling things and some of the finer points, Mike has gotten a lot better sense of urgency over his first few practices.”
The three quarterbacks have been splitting reps equally throughout spring practice, rotating who opens practice with the first team every day during 11 on 11s. Wednesday morning Morris took reps with the first team moving the ball fairly well. Penix Jr. also got reps and had a pretty throw down the sideline for a 25 yard gain.
“It’s been going good, it’s probably going to remain the same with equal reps.” Morris said. “We’ve all been moving the ball really well, so I think it’s going to remain the same. We’ve all been doing pretty good.”
As the team continues to get a grip on DeBoer and Grubbs new offensive system, excitement is amping up throughout the locker room. Time will only tell if the new offense is worthy of all the buzz.
“I’m excited, it's going to be something really nice, I can’t wait.” freshman receiver Ja’lynn Polk said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys that are ready to go and rip it.”
The first real insight to what the offensive will look like and who will secure the starting roles will come on April 30th during the Washington Spring game.
Reach reporter Nick Lombroia at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @lombroia
