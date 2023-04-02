Expectations set for next season as year comes to a close in NCAA Regional Final

The expectations have now been raised.

After a heartbreaking loss by less than a tenth of a point at the hands of Michigan State last season, the Washington women’s gymnastics team set an expectation entering this season – to make the Sweet 16.

And after outlasting No. 12 Auburn and Southern Utah on Thursday, the Huskies (11-21, 2-17 Pac-12) made it happen. Although the season would come to a close on Saturday after a fourth-place finish and a team score of 195.650, the expectations have been raised just a bit higher.

“They set the standard and the expectation for the women that are following in their footsteps for years to come,” coach Jen Llewellyn said. “Coming into this year, when an opportunity opened up, they ran right through it, and now the standard is higher.”

Washington has built its identity around an underdog mantra, which was instrumental in cultivating the momentum necessary to outlast No. 12 Auburn. But entering the Sweet 16, which features the best programs in the country, Washington appeared outmatched from the opening rotation.

A team score of 49.150 on the floor exercise solidified an early start in fourth place, a position the Huskies would remain in for the entirety of the meet. The third-place finisher, Missouri, recorded a 49.525 team score on the event, which exceeded Washington’s best performance on the floor for the entirety of the season — a 49.475 it recorded against Arizona State.

In typical fashion, fifth-year Amara Cunningham led the charge on the floor with a 9.850, but her best score of the day came on the apparatus she’s struggled with all year long, the vault. A perfect landing earned a 9.900 from the judges, setting a season-high for the year on her last career meet.

“She hasn’t found her landings consistently like she has had in years past,” Llewellyn said. “So I was really happy to see her allow herself to be that great tonight. It was the icing on the cake that in her last meet; she was able to do just what we knew she was capable of doing.”

Kennedi Davis recorded a 9.850 of her own on the vault, ushering the Huskies into another 49.150 team score on the second rotation.

Halfway through, Washington had accumulated a running score of 98.300, which sat .425 points behind third-place UCLA.

The writing was already on the wall. After sophomore Deiah Moody’s routine, it only became clearer.

Moody kickstarted the third rotation for the Huskies, performing a solid routine on the uneven bars. However, during her landing, Moody briefly stumbled and the judges took notice. The sophomore was awarded a 9.675 for the performance, her lowest score of the season.

“So when you see that first score a little bit lower, I think it affects the morale of the team and the momentum; you could see everyone kind of tighten up a little bit,” Llewellyn said. “It’s just frustrating when that happens. We always say control what you can control and don’t allow the judges to dictate your attitude towards it.”

The scores would marginally improve from Moody’s performance, but the downward trend was beginning to crystallize. A 48.900 team score on the bars and a 48.450 on the beam led to a disappointing finish on the season, but Llewellyn still saw the performance as vindication that the Huskies belonged.

“They do belong; they earned the right to be there,” Llewellyn said. “Learning how to compete in that environment, it was extremely loud with UCLA doing so well. The crowd was roaring, and we were surrounded with elite company. I think they were just super happy to be there, but a little bit nervous.”

While extrinsic factors can certainly be attributed to the discouraging finish, internal reshuffling only accentuated the issues at hand. The Huskies were without their best all-around gymnast, junior Skylar Killough-Wilhelm, due to illness for the final two rotations.

After missing Thursday’s meet, the junior briefly returned to the vault on Saturday, but after recording a 9.350, she ultimately chose to withdraw from uneven bars.

“We tried to have Skylar back, but it was a little bit too much, too soon with her illness,” Llewellyn said. “They kept fighting and fighting, but not having Skylar on bars or beam is definitely tough.”

While a fourth-place finish dampens an otherwise celebratory day for the Huskies, Llewellyn remains fixated on the positives.

“We’re not going to dwell on the what if’s, but instead embrace and still celebrate a tremendous season in the fact that we ended in the top 16,” Llewellyn said. “That's a huge accomplishment and so hard to do.”

After all Pac-12 gymnastics programs qualified for regionals for only the second time in history, two programs from the Los Angeles regional will continue their title aspirations, with UCLA and Utah advancing. The Utes’ (12-3, 5-2 Pac-12) dominant reign continued with a team score of 198.050, while the Bruins (14-5-2, 8-3-2 Pac-12) finished second behind a score of 197.925.

A few hours removed from Saturday’s meet, Llewellyn couldn’t help herself from looking ahead to the future.

“They’ve set the expectation, they set the bar, and this was a huge opportunity for all of our returners to gain experience and understand what it means to be in the regional final,” Llewellyn said. “Now, they understand what it means to be here and what it takes to get here.”

The expectation has now been set, and Llewellyn can’t wait to exceed it once again.

