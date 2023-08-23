Fall Camp reaches apex as season opener approaches

The number of days until the start of the season is going down, but the urgency and expectations inside Husky Stadium are only going up.

Fall camp for the Washington football team is nearing its end, with players filling out their roles and each drill coming with more pressure for execution and perfection.

That pressure has created diamonds on the field, with previously clunky and foreign plays now running seamlessly together, as well as impressive showings from players all across the field, including sophomore edge Maurice Heims.

“[I’m] just understanding the playbook a lot better, talking with coach,” Heims said. “It’s really benefited me playing on the field during fall camp.”

The level of contact in drills has significantly increased over the past few practices, as players continue to work to get into game shape. Gone are the padded practice helmets, with the gold-plated gametime helmets making their first appearances of the season during practices.

“We’re taking each practice day by day, but those live practices we’re definitely taking more seriously, “ senior safety Asa Turner said. “The Boise State game is two weeks away, so every opportunity we get for more live action we gotta use.”

The intensity of scrimmages is closer to mirroring that of a real game, and as a result, competition between offense and defense has escalated to match. Both sides have flashed their firepower in scrimmages, making impressive throws or applying early pressure.

“We’ve really enjoyed the competition during scrimmages and exchanging blows,” graduate linebacker Ralen Goforth, who transferred from USC to UW for the 2023 season, said. “If the offense or the defense is getting dominated, then you would have a whole lot of other issues.”

The other side of the ball hasn’t been the only thing the Huskies are battling. An extreme heat wave has seen UW’s practice reach temperatures north of 90 degrees Fahrenheit, an extra obstacle to navigate.

But the heat hasn’t cooled off practice, with the Huskies getting experience with the importance of hydration, which could come in good use when they travel down to Arizona later in the season.

Practice makes perfect on and off the field, and the synergy and comradery of the locker room has only grown as players new and old get more comfortable with one another. Quick post-practice stretches and solo drills have given way to lineman-throwing competitions and punt returns, giving an already close Washington team even more of a sense of unity.

“We go at each other and are enemies on the field, but off it, we’re all brothers,” sophomore offensive lineman Roger Rosengarten said.

Only a few practices remain until the Huskies kick off arguably one of their most anticipated and difficult seasons in years, with games against USC, Oregon, and defending Pac-12 champion Utah on the schedule. But with a fall camp filled with so much focus and adversity, they’ll be ready no matter what.

Reach reporter Andrew Sousa at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andrew_soozay

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.