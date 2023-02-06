First offseason under head coach Kelly concludes as baseball season approaches

Baton Rouge and Seattle aren’t entirely similar.

Regardless, that’s the move UW’s head baseball coach Jason Kelly made eight months ago when he was hired from Louisiana State University.

“There’s no more opposite places I think in the world than Seattle, Washington, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana,” Kelly said. “Seattle is such a different city with all the water, it’s crazy. And Baton Rouge, it’s the smallest big town in the world, in my opinion.”

Kelly isn’t exactly new to Seattle. In fact, he spent the 2013 to 2019 seasons as the Huskies’ pitching coach, in which he took part in the lone College World Series appearance in program history in 2018. After a two-year stint at Arizona State, he spent the 2022 season as the pitching coach for LSU.

In lieu of world-class Louisiana crawfish, Kelly hopes that he can bring some of LSU’s fervent baseball culture with him to the Pacific Northwest.

“Those fans in Louisiana are relentless, and they love their baseball down there,” Kelly said. “The fans up here, if you start winning some games, you can get that passion too, so that’ll be the goal. I don’t know if we’ll ever turn it into Baton Rouge, but if we can start getting the support that they get down there, this will be a tough place to play.”

After an eight month offseason which featured an assortment of (re-)recruitment, development, and even TikToks with Dalton Chandler, Kelly’s first season at the helm of the Huskies’ program is just under two weeks away.

To get to this point, however, was a process that began all the way back in June, when Kelly was introduced as the new head coach. At that introductory press conference, he made recruiting and outreach a major point of emphasis. But before he could focus on that, he was tasked with re-recruiting a crop of existing players back to the program.

The messaging was simple, yet effective.

“It was just about, that this was a place that they obviously revered and felt was an incredible place to go to school, that’s why they committed here,” Kelly said. “We were going to come in as a coaching staff and kind of continue to push the values and get them to where they want to be. We feel like we can do that at a high level, and, luckily, they believed us, and I think they’re starting to see the fruits of that work as we head into spring.”

The first step was re-commitment, the next step was development. For a team that closed the 2022 season on a hot streak — winning 12 of their final 14 games —on the back of a strong young nucleus, there was plenty of opportunity to grow. The harsh reality is that while UW displayed a promising crop of characters in 2022, it still finished the season with a losing conference record for the third consecutive season (excluding 2020’s COVID-19 cancellation).

The good thing, though, is that Kelly inherited a program on an upward trajectory.

“Everybody has added something to their skillset,” Kelly said. “Coach Boyer and coach Silverman have done a great job with the position players, especially on the offensive end, just little tweaks here and there. And, on the pitching staff, just kind of getting those guys to be focused on some of the right things, and simplicity, and almost all those guys have added a pitch or something too.”

Kelly is most familiar with the pitching side via his experience as pitching coach with UW, ASU, and LSU. The Huskies pitching staff finished with a 4.60 ERA in 2022 — an above-average mark in the Pac-12.. This season, the Huskies will look to lean on the talented arms of redshirt juniors Stu Flesland III and Jared Engman.

But some of UW’s most promising talent lies with its position players. Sophomore outfielder AJ Guerrero burst onto the scene with a .299 batting average, 10 home runs, and 42 RBIs as a freshman in 2022. His fellow sophomore, shortstop Cam Clayton, hit .280 last season and ended the season on a tear, concluding with a nine-game hitting streak and seven multi-hit games in that span.

“If there was one guy that I could see having a breakout season, it would probably be Cam at shortstop for us,” Kelly said. “He’s going to hit in the top two or three in the order every day, and from what we’ve seen in the fall, I could see him taking a big step, and becoming one of the better middle infielders in the conference.”

It would be criminal not to mention redshirt junior first baseman Will Simpson, who led the team with 11 home runs last season and has provided a much needed shock to the offense for two consecutive years. Kelly also mentioned junior Coby Morales as an impact power bat.

Redshirt junior McKay Barney is back to patrol center field once again, and redshirt junior Michael Snyder will also return to hold down the hot corner at third base. Behind the plate is redshirt junior Johnny Tincher.

The same core is intact, but with a new coaching staff, freshly-polished new field, and new culture, the Huskies may look stylistically different in 2023.

A little less small ball, a reduction of offensive manipulation, and a willingness to allow the offense to shine without excessive bunting may be new features.

Beyond that, the energy surrounding the program may look different as well. In the new age of college athletics, a little self-promotion and a lot of marketing is borderline mandatory in the world of recruiting and name, image, and likeness (NIL) deals. Sometimes that looks like Livvy Dunne praising Kelly in the comments section of a Dalton Chandler TikTok, and most of the time, it’s more subtle. In any event, Kelly wants to make sure that the Huskies move forward in the new age and promote their brand.

“We wanted to just loosen things up a little bit, still continue to work and progress, but at the same time, really enjoy doing it,” Kelly said. “Things have changed when it comes to social media, and the energy around the program is easy to put out there, if you do it correctly. But the players are still the same, they still want to be coached, they still have passion for the game … That’s just as much part of it as it is developing our players is getting the brand of UW out there, and getting the baseball program out there in general.”

Recruiting, which Kelly made a point to emphasize at his introductory press conference, has been a staple of his first offseason.

“It’s not a tough sell — you’ve got a top-10 public institution in the world, you’ve got incredible facilities, you’ve got incredible athletic programs,” Kelly said. “This should be a stepping stone, hopefully, for guys’ careers. If we recruit right, and develop right, then we’re going to win some games along the way, but also, get guys into Major League Baseball.”

In the past eight months, Kelly brought back the bulk of UW’s roster, and went to work with his newly brought assistant coaches to develop that roster. He brought a new style, new culture, and a new energy toward recruiting.

Time will tell soon enough whether he brought success with him from Baton Rouge. At the end of the day, all UW fans can hope for is that Kelly will bring forth wins, and a new dawn for a program which has struggled in recent seasons. Some of that Louisiana crawfish wouldn’t be too bad, either.

UW begins its season Friday, Feb. 17, at Santa Clara.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

