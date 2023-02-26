Flesland’s gem leads UW to three-game series sweep of San Jose State

On a day in which the offense fell into a slump, the Washington baseball team was in need of an immaculate outing by its starting pitcher.

That’s exactly what redshirt junior left-hander Stu Flesland III provided, as he racked up 10 total strikeouts over six shutout innings, propelling UW to its fifth win of the season.

Flesland’s shutout, which was cemented in the last three innings by right-handed redshirt sophomore reliever Case Matter, put the lid on the 3-0 road series for the Huskies (5-2) as they overcame San Jose State, 2-0.

A base knock from redshirt junior Will Simpson served as UW’s first hit of the game, but two runners were left on base as the inning concluded. The Spartans’ (2-4) bats immediately started to struggle at the hands of Flesland, who, after taking the mound and giving up a double, grazed through the next two with his first pair of strikeouts.

The top of the second inning was the one and only frame when any scoring took place. Redshirt junior Michael Snyder took a walk, while Christian Dicochea jumped on the opportunity to draw in the team’s first run by singling up the middle of the field. Next up was freshman Sam DeCarlo, who was nailed by a pitch and sent to first base. Sophomore Cam Clayton then came through with a left-side single to bring in Washington’s second run.

The third inning proved to be another 1-2-3 affair for Flesland, who had collected four more strikeouts up until this point without much else taking place, as UW managed a mere three additional hits over the course of the afternoon. Matter filled in for him in the bottom of the seventh, inducing two of his own shutout innings in the eighth and ninth frames.

Matter closed out with two strikeouts to establish his three-inning save, bouncing back after giving two consecutive Spartans batters free passes. Clayton left the diamond as the Huskies’ offensive leader, finishing 2 for 4 at the plate, and gathering one RBI.

Next up for Washington is a four-game home series with Northern Colorado. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, March 3 at 6:05 p.m. at Husky Ballpark.

Reach reporter Evie Mason at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @eviesmason

