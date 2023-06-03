Florida State halts Washington’s seventh inning rally to send UW into an elimination game at the WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY - The No. 5 Washington softball team found itself down early to No. 3 Florida State, and despite starting a late rally, it fell just short as it lost 3-1 under the lights at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

The Huskies (44-14, 16-8 Pac-12) had three more outs to score two runs and tie the game up. With momentum going their way, the Husky fans roared as freshman Sydney Stewart stepped up to the plate. Stewart battled through an eight-pitch at-bat for an infield single before fifth-year Baylee Klingler blooped a base hit into shallow right field.

With one out and runners on first and second, fifth-year Madison Huskey ripped a line drive that looked to be going into left-center field. But instead of a momentum-sustaining hit, an incredible jumping catch from shortstop Josie Muffley quickly reversed it into a double play after getting the forceout at second to end the game.

“I think we were right there,” fifth-year Sami Reynolds said. “One pitch away. That’s the most frustrating part. We’re going to rebound from this, and we’re going to bounce back.”

This was not the first time the Seminoles (57-9, 22-2 ACC) made a great defensive double play in the seventh inning against the Huskies in the Women’s College World Series. Back in 2018, Florida State infielder Jesse Warren made a fantastic play of her own to stop a seventh inning rally.

“We have such good rivalry games against Washington,” Florida State head coach Lonni Alameda said. “That [double play] was a little bit of what Jesse did in that situation in the national championship series. Josie is Josie, for sure.”

It was a rough start for freshman Ruby Meylan in the circle, as a tough second inning led to her early departure for junior Lindsay Lopez. In 1.1 innings pitched, Meylan (18-6, 2.21 ERA) finished with a strikeout, but allowed two runs and four hits.

Lopez continued delivering clutch pitches in the postseason, and kept the Huskies in the game. In 4.2 innings pitched, she finished with four strikeouts while allowing three hits, a walk, and a run.

“I thought Lindsay Lopez came in and threw exactly how we would expect her to do,” head coach Heather Tarr said. “I thought we competed well at the plate. Just couldn’t get the timely hit when we needed it.”

The Huskies had an opportunity to score in the second inning, with fifth-year SilentRain Espinoza and sophomore Rylee Holtorf both securing singles before a groundout advanced them both into scoring position. With two outs, Stewart was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Klingler was unable to capitalize as she lined one to the right fielder to end the inning.

The Seminoles went and loaded the bases themselves with one out in the bottom frame and with the Florida State fans jeering at Meylan behind their dugout, they capitalized with an RBI single.

“Unfortunately, [Meylan] didn’t throw her greatest,” Tarr said. “I thought she threw well enough to keep us in the ballgame, of course, Lindsay coming in helped.”

On the following batter, Lopez entered the game for Meylan looking to minimize the damage with the bases still loaded. Florida State picked up another run on a sacrifice fly, but a clutch strikeout from Lopez ended the inning, stranding three runners as FSU took a 2-0 lead.

Huskey kicked off the top of the sixth with a leadoff double to get a rally started, and senior Kelley Lynch delivered a clutch single where Huskey scored off of defensive mistakes to cut the lead to 2-1. Junior Avery Hobson advanced to third as the pinch runner, but the Huskies were unable to score.

The Seminoles scored one more in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead after an error, but Huskey minimized the damage with an incredible diving catch and throw to first for the double play.

“Making the big plays when it matters I think is where my head was at,” Huskey said. “Go for the ball, and then get it out of my glove.”

Huskey finished 1 for 4 with a double and a run, while Holtorf was 1 for 2 with an intentional walk in the sixth inning.

Washington will gear up for another Pac-12 showdown against Stanford on Sunday, June 4 at noon in an elimination game on ABC. With a win, Washington would match up in the semifinal against Oklahoma on Monday, where it would have to win two consecutive games in order to reach the championship finals.

Reach reporter Vinny Speziale at sports@uwdaily.com. Twitter: @vinnyspeziale

Like what you're reading? Support The Daily's coverage of the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City here.