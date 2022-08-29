Flurry of second half goals sees Washington down Central Arkansas 2-1

It was a nerve-racking contest for the No.3 Washington men’s soccer team on Monday, as it just barely edged Central Arkansas 2-1, to remain unbeaten. All three goals came within a 2 minute span from the 67th to 69th minute, with the final 20 minutes consisting of desperate, back-and-forth football.

“Today the problem was we gave the ball away deeper a lot,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “Credit to them, they were a tough team and made us play out of rushed spots and asked a lot of questions.”

The Huskies (2-0-0) struggled to find a foothold in the first frame. With zero shots on goal, the Bears (0-1-1) proved a difficult side to break down, despite six corners in the first 45 minutes. Clark’s side failed to find any meaningful possession, repeatedly being repelled on the outskirts of the 18, and ultimately failing to put substantial pressure on the opposition.

“It kind of turned into a gritty game and we played into that,” sophomore Chris Meyers said. “It really isn’t the way we like to play but these are the games you have to win if you want to win championships.”

UW finally broke the duck in the 65th minute, as Meyers produced a run straight from the top drawer en route to a picturesque ball, across the box onto the outstretched leg of the onrushing senior forward Ilijah Paul. Meyers remained the most dangerous of the Washington players, often gallivanting down the left sideline, and forcing Central Arkansas onto its heels.

“Our mindset is just stay together and grind it through,” Paul said. “We’re a really close team, and we know that if we stick through those tough times it’s gonna open up and get a few goals, and ultimately win the game.”

Washington’s inability to possess the ball within the attacking third will prove increasingly worrisome if Clark and his side continue to struggle. As the opposition rises in quality, defensive prowess can only carry this side so far.

It took another incredible display from junior Nick Scardina to extend the lead only a minute later, as his curler inched past the Bears’ keepers’ extended hand.

The Huskies conceded their first regular season goal in the span of a minute, as junior midfielder Rubyn Singh Gill capitalized on a howler from Fowler. A long throw from the Bears proved troublesome, as Fowler’s attempted clearance found nothing but the air and the ball fell kindly to Gill, blotting an otherwise confident display from the goalkeeper.

Despite its inability to produce on the attack early on, Washington’s defense held steadfast, allowing an equally impressive goose egg of attempts to test junior goalkeeper Sam Fowler. Senior captain Gio Miglietti and sophomore Nate Burks continued their stellar play, anchoring another strong performance for the Huskies’ backline, whilst also allowing the Huskies to remain the more threatening of the two sides.

“Credit to Nate, because he’s really becoming dominant,” Clark said. “It was just so discombobulated today.”

With Burks’ exponential growth at center back and Meyers’ stellar play going forward, UW walks away with a win. in spite of its struggle, the talent and ability to win games remains there for a side with lofty goals.

Washington will look to maintain its perfect record in a home match against Utah Valley on Friday, Sept. 2, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

