Following impressive nonconference slate, the stakes are raised

From 2017 through 2021, fans never once stormed the field at Husky Stadium.

Well, that’s not true, actually. In the 2021 season, the field became littered with players and fans twice upon the game’s conclusion. The only problem? In both instances, the turf was occupied with opposing players and fans after Washington defeats. The first, Montana, and the second, Washington State.

Therefore, when it was Huskies fans who finally stormed the field, in celebration of a massive win against No. 11 Michigan State last Saturday, it was the perfect indication that Washington had pulled off a complete 180 from last season — everything is different.

The convincing win over the Spartans and the Huskies’ fast start to the season may have come as a surprise to some. It wasn’t a surprise to sixth-year senior safety Alex Cook and UW’s players, however.

“We were in the locker room before the game, I told the guys, it doesn’t matter what they have going on,” Cook said. “It doesn’t matter the transfers, it doesn’t matter the hype, the rankings, we just do what we do, we’re going to destroy them.”

Whether the Huskies “destroyed” the Spartans or not in a 39-28 win is up for debate. Still, it allowed Washington to proceed full throttle with the confidence that it can compete with the nation’s best.

“I think we’re definitely on the right track right now, I think we just have to keep stacking days,” Cook said.

If players didn’t already believe in head coach Kalen DeBoer and the first-year coaching staff, they certainly do now. The same goes for the fans, who proved that they’ve bought in with their reception to the Huskies’ big win.

External spectators, as well, have begun to put Washington on their radar — more specifically, junior quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

With a blistering start to the season, in which he has thrown for 1,079 passing yards (second-best in the country), 10 touchdowns, and one interception, Penix Jr. has put his full potential on display, and has even garnered some attention for a potential Heisman Trophy bid.

Penix Jr., however, won’t give one iota of thought into what external voices are saying, whether it be positive or negative.

“Fans, or [other people] are always going to have their opinions, but that’s something I can’t control,” Penix Jr. said. “All I can control is being myself, and coming out here and being the same guy for my teammates. That’s just coming out here, being a great teammate, being a great leader, and just pushing the team to elevate to the next level each and every week.”

While the expectations surrounding the Huskies may have changed, their process hasn’t.

No doubt, Washington’s win over Michigan State had all the makings of a program-defining night. And, DeBoer and his staff have been commended for such an inspiring start to the season. Still, the regular season is just a quarter of the way through. So with conference play beginning, DeBoer didn’t have too much time to bask in the Huskies’ heightened position.

“We’ve already moved on,” DeBoer said. “Less than 24 hours after a big win for us, we’re onto Stanford.”

The reality is that in the cruel world of college football, a team can be put on a pedestal one week, and cast away with one slip-up the next. Cook and the Huskies are committed to staying focused, and continuing to move ahead.

“One of the big things everybody is wondering is ‘Is UW gonna have a letdown?’ Nah. This staff, they’re not going to allow that,” Cook said. “They’re not going to allow mediocrity. As a senior leader, I’m definitely not going to allow mediocrity from my teammates. If we just keep staying on it, keep stacking days, getting the extra work, then we’ll be fine.”

It’s fair that the Huskies may not want to acknowledge or relish in the win. But, it cannot be denied that expectations, and with it, stakes, have been raised entering nonconference play.

