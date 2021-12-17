2022 schedule released, DeBoer announces additional staff changes

Things continue to shape up for Kalen DeBoer’s first coaching staff as the head coach of the Washington football team.
Four more coaching announcements were made Friday, as DeBoer has now filled six of 10 assistant coaching roles.
Wide receivers coach Junior Adams and offensive line coach Scott Huff have been retained from the Jimmy Lake and Chris Petersen tenure.
Adams has been the wide receivers coach since 2019, and was integral in landing four-star recruits Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze, and Jabez Tinae. Adams served as interim offensive coordinator during the final three games of the 2021 season.
"It's clear that [Adams] is an all-around great coach, who brings experience and success in recruiting,” DeBoer said. “He has a track record of excellence throughout his career. He develops players and has done a great job building our wide receivers room. I'm excited about the talent we have returning and the impact it will have on our team's success."
Huff is now the longest-tenured Washington assistant, joining Petersen’s staff in 2017. In his five seasons at UW, Huff has produced NFL talent in Nick Harris and Kaleb McGary, along with another likely upcoming NFL Draft selection or two in Jaxson Kirkland and Luke Wattenberg.
"I've known Scott for almost 10 years and I've been impressed with the production and success he's had throughout his career,” DeBoer said. “He has built strong bonds with his players here at UW and I'm excited to see that continue and grow."
The new additions to the Huskies’ staff are tight ends coach Nick Sheridan and defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield.
Sheridan was the offensive coordinator at Indiana the past two seasons, succeeding DeBoer, who served the same role at Indiana in 2019, while Sheridan was tight ends coach.
"Having worked with Nick, I've seen how he is able to build strong relationships with his players, as well as with prospects during the recruiting process,” DeBoer said. “He has a great offensive mind and has experience as an offensive coordinator and play-caller, which will continue to enhance our already-productive offensive system."
One of the more intriguing additions is breckterfield, who has coached all around the country during the past decade.
Breckterfield most recently was defensive line coach at Vanderbilt in 2021, but spent the six seasons prior as d-line coach at Wisconsin. He coached NFL star edge rusher Aaron Donald at Pitt in 2013, and spent the decade prior coaching along the West Coast at Oregon State and UCLA, among other schools.
A native of Hawai’i, Breckterfield may fill UW’s Polynesian recruiting void that ex-OLBs coach Ikaika Malloe served.
"[Breckterfield] has consistently recruited and developed defensive linemen at a high level during his coaching career. I am confident that Inoke will continue to be a difference maker as we build our defense."
According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Washington is expected to add four members of DeBoer's former Fresno State staff after the Bulldogs’ bowl game on Saturday, rounding out the Huskies’ assistant coaching roles.
2022 Pac-12 schedule released
With the staff coming together, UW can now look forward to its schedule for DeBoer’s inaugural season as head coach.
The Huskies’ nonconference slate had previously been released, but the Pac-12 schedule was announced Thursday, giving Washington its full 12-game schedule.
Washington opens its season with four straight home games, with the season-opener coming Sept. 3 against Kent State. UW then hosts Portland State, Michigan State, and Stanford before hitting the road for the first time Oct. 1 against UCLA.
Remaining on the road, UW plays Arizona State in Tempe, Arizona for the first time since 2017.
UW then alternates home and road games for the remainder of its season, with its bye week coming in nine after playing on the road against Cal.
One big difference in the Huskies’ schedule is the date of the Apple Cup, which will happen on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Pullman, as opposed to Friday like many seasons recently.
The Pac-12 Championship will take place Friday, Dec. 2 in Las Vegas.
Full schedule
9/3 Kent State
9/10 Portland State
9/17 Michigan State
9/24 Stanford
10/1 @ UCLA
10/8 @ Arizona State
10/15 Arizona
10/22 @ Cal
10/29 bye
11/5 Oregon State
11/12 @ Oregon
11/19 Colorado
11/26 @ Washington State
Friday 12/2 Pac-12 Championship
Other notes
It was reported Thursday by numerous outlets that defensive lineman Sam Taimani has entered the transfer portal. Taimani recorded 43 tackles and one fumble recovery in 2021, starting 10 games. His bio has been removed from the UW athletics website, confirming the transfer.
