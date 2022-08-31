A new era: DeBoer looks to bring winning formula back to Washington

Last November, the Washington football program was in a hazardous position on the back of a 4-8 record, its worst since 2008, and a vacant seat in the head coaching office.

In a state of disorganization and pessimism, the program had some soul-searching to do, most notably in its pursuit of a new head coach.

The hire was always bound to be an external one, as the Huskies were desperate to start over with a clean slate, so rumors swirled from every corner about the potential new coach. Some rumors were more implausible than others (See: Bob Stoops or Chris Petersen coming out of retirement to save the Huskies), but that didn’t stop the speculation from a fanbase craving a new beginning for its football program.

Ultimately, UW landed on Fresno State’s head coach, Kalen DeBoer, a soft-spoken 47-year-old, originally from South Dakota. It wasn’t a “splash” hire, and it didn’t attract national media headlines to the likes of Lincoln Riley to USC or Brian Kelly to LSU.

The Huskies, however, weren’t interested in becoming a feature on “Pardon the Interruption,” or being a point of debate between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe. They were interested in winning games, something that DeBoer had shown the capacity for in his coaching career.

So the first topic DeBoer brought up at his introductory press conference, after the obligatory acknowledgements and statements of gratitude, was one that instantly resonated with the fanbase.

“This program has got a strong history and tradition,” DeBoer said. “National championships, and that’s something you know if you’ve taken a look, that’s something I like to be a part of.”

Any new coach will rave about program history and returning to glory as lip service to fans, sure. It’s the second part of DeBoer’s statement, however, that caused some ears to perk up among Washington fans: DeBoer has a track record for success.

While Washington is DeBoer’s first Power Five head coaching job, a quick Google search will reveal his laundry list of accolades accumulated in previous coaching stints. As head coach of the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota, DeBoer reached the pinnacle with three National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) championships.

He went 67-3 as head coach of Sioux Falls before departing in 2009 for Southern Illinois, then Eastern Michigan as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Washington isn’t Sioux Falls, nor is it Eastern Michigan. Still, DeBoer’s magic wand for success is one that fans desperately hope will translate to wins on Montlake. For athletic director Jennifer Cohen, DeBoer is just who the Huskies were looking for.

“We set out to find the best fit for Husky football, and we found an individual that exemplifies everything this program represents,” Cohen said. “Kalen is a champion, plain and simple. He has succeeded at every stop, because he does it the right way and is committed to a culture of excellence for Husky football student-athletes.”

Culture. It’s a word that new coaches and administrators toss around like it’s going out of style, and DeBoer isn’t exempt from sprinkling the word into his press conferences and his team meetings. But culture, or a strong one, at least, is something that the program lacked in 2021.

So, upon DeBoer’s immediate arrival to Montlake, his first stop was to share his vision with the players and coax them to buy back into Washington football. And, in an early February press conference, DeBoer brought up his efforts in establishing a vision with the team, winning them over, and putting their best foot forward for 2022.

“I’d be remiss if I didn’t talk about our current team, and how important it is to bring those guys back to campus,” DeBoer said. “They’ve come so far since the beginning of January. The mindset, the buy-in, all of that.”

Seven months later, the Huskies are ready to open their season under new leadership. And, for the most part, DeBoer was successful in keeping the roster intact. For a team that was teetering on a complete roster fallout, the majority of the core re-committed to Washington and DeBoer, including junior edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui, who felt endeared by the new coaching staff last winter.

“They did a good job of understanding the situation that we were in,” Tupuola-Fetui said. “They asked us, ‘Give us this moment — we ask that you guys open up your hearts and give us a chance.’ And that’s what we all did.”

The primary mission: bring positive energy and a strong culture back to Washington. In doing so, it would require the fixing of an offense that in 2021 was, to put it kindly, anemic.

To fill the offensive coordinator position, DeBoer brought forth Ryan Grubb, who he spent time with at Sioux Falls, as well as Fresno State. There was reason to believe DeBoer and Grubb could revive the offense, specifically in the passing game. After all, DeBoer has a track record of molding successful quarterbacks.

Most notably, current Washington starting quarterback, junior Michael Penix Jr., rose to stardom in DeBoer’s sole season as offensive coordinator at Indiana in 2019. Last spring, when working on installing the new offense under DeBoer and Grubb, Penix Jr. expressed his admiration for the offense.

“The offense that they’ve given us, they’ve given us a lot of stuff, but it’s stuff that we can handle,” Penix Jr. said. “I feel like it’s necessary, and stuff that’s going to win us football games.”

So DeBoer has seen success, to various extents, at each stop he’s been at. Even as a student in the late 1990s, DeBoer contributed to both football and baseball wins as a record-setting wide receiver and a star baseball player before coaching his alma mater, Sioux Falls, to glory.

It’s evident, however, that Washington is a different ballgame. The Huskies’ fanbase is one that swells with pride over program feats and triumphs, and consequently, is scarred by some of the program’s pitfalls over the past two decades.

DeBoer understands the history engulfed by the famous jaws of Husky Stadium, and the importance of returning the program to the feats of its predecessors, rather than its lows.

“That’s part of what motivates you, and what makes you driven to have a great year,” DeBoer said. “We had a look back on history, Jeff [Bechthold] and [Justin Glenn] did a nice presentation on the history of the program, great years and some highlights here and there. I want our guys to understand, and I learn something too, you need to know where we came from, and who we’re playing for, who did it before us.”

There certainly is a lot to admire when sifting through the Washington football history books. Conference championships, Rose Bowl wins, and other notable bowl game feats litter the pages. The auras of previous Washington coaching legends, such as Don James, quite literally surround the stadium. The year “1991” brings a smile to the face of any Washington fan who was old enough to be around for the perfect, 12-0, co-national championship season.

But for all the mountaintops that the Huskies have reached, there have been some deep, dark caverns, with the 2021 season becoming the newest addition to a list of disheartening chapters in UW’s history.

DeBoer knows the expectations at Washington, and before the 2022 season began, he revealed UW’s goals for his first season.

“Our goal is to win the Pac-12 Championship, and win our bowl game,” DeBoer said. “We have a full pyramid that has a lot of goals at the top of it, and then how we get there.”

With conference realignments, “name, image, and likeness” deals, and an entirely changing college football landscape, Washington football is at an inflection point as a program. If DeBoer can carry over the success from his previous stops, Washington is bound to reclaim its position among the haves of college football. If not, the Huskies could find themselves on the outside looking in for years to come.

No pressure, coach.

Reach Sports Editor Ethan Kilbreath at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @EthanArles

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.