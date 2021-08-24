Offensive preview: Huskies return 10 starters with Morris at the helm

Due to last year’s short season, the Washington football team was unable to showcase much of its playbook under first-year offensive coordinator John Donovan. But this year, the Huskies will enter year two under Donovan, and be in good hands with 10 returning starters on offense.
With 10 days to go until the UW season kicks off against Montana, it’s time to take a look at how things are shaping up for the Huskies on offense. Read about the UW defense and special teams here.
Quarterback
Unlike the previous two seasons, there is no quarterback controversy heading into this year. Redshirt freshman Dylan Morris will be the Huskies’ guy under center.
Morris did nearly everything right in his first year as the starting quarterback, earning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week twice, as well as leading the Huskies to a 3-1 record in four games.
Any possibility of Morris being unseated from his role as starter was quickly dashed by head coach Jimmy Lake, who named Morris the starting quarterback on the first day of fall camp. The Puyallup native has impressed during practices, displaying improved accuracy with the deep ball, and throwing into tight windows to his veteran targets.
Because of the pandemic, Morris is still a redshirt freshman with four seasons of eligibility remaining.
Behind Morris, Colorado State graduate transfer Patrick O’Brien and freshman Sam Huard have been battling for the backup role. O’Brien has been practicing more frequently with the second team, but a recent injury to his hand and the emergence of former five-star recruit Huard has made that battle more intriguing.
Running back
Although Washington may not have a true star running back such as Myles Gaskin or Salvon Ahmed this season, it has a triple threat of running backs with plenty of extra depth to rely on in 2021.
The Huskies have three distinct options for starters out of the backfield in seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant and sophomore Richard Newton. McGrew is the speediest of the three, with Pleasant’s bigger frame being utilized for passing downs and short-yardage situations, and Newton running with the most aggressive style of the bunch.
All three backs finished the abbreviated 2020 season with over 100 yards and multiple touchdowns. McGrew and Newton averaged 5.3 yards per carry, while Pleasant was also effective at 4.2 yards per carry.
There is a logjam of talent thereafter.
Redshirt freshman Cameron Davis will mix in, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him even start a game later on in the season. A few other freshmen, Jay’Veon Sunday and Sam Adams II, may find some reps after spending 2020 on the bench.
Wide receiver
If not for the transfer of Puka Nacua, the Huskies would have returned every weapon on offense from last season. Nacua’s departure means that some young wideouts will have to step up this season, but Washington’s depth should help fill his void.
Junior Terrell Bynum is the eldest of the projected starters and has often been targeted by Morris during practices. Bynum caught just eight passes in three games last season, but has more career receiving yards than any current UW wide receiver at 498.
The most exciting of the UW wide receivers could be freshman Rome Odunze. He caught just six passes last season, but has the most speed since John Ross, presents great hands, and is the biggest of the UW receivers at 6 feet, 3 inches tall.
Another freshman, Jalen McMillan, was slated to be the third receiver for the Huskies, but an injury during the second week of practice required surgery, and he may be out for an extended period.
Following Bynum, Odunze, and McMillan, Washington does not return a single receiver who caught a pass from Morris in 2020, but it does add from outside and within.
Redshirt freshman Taj Davis is an intriguing case. Davis has not played a snap during his collegiate career, redshirting in 2019 and opting out of 2020, but he has been the most impressive player throughout camp. During last weekend’s open scrimmage, Davis caught nearly every ball thrown his way by Morris, scorching the Huskies’ first team secondary.
Freshman Ja’Lynn Polk arrives from Texas Tech, where he started seven of 10 games in 2020, catching 28 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore transfer Giles Jackson from Michigan will add a dynamic layer to the UW special teams in the return game, but he may also factor into the Washington offense.
The Huskies also welcome former four-recruit Jabez Tinae to the team from Kennedy Catholic, the same high school as Huard. He may play a role later on in the season if Washington hopes to limit his playing time and preserve his redshirt.
Tight end
Many thought that Cade Otton was NFL-bound following last season, but he returns for his junior season. Otton emerged as Morris’s favorite target last season, racking up 258 yards and three touchdowns on 14.3 yards per reception.
It would be no surprise to see Otton eclipse the UW record for tight end touchdown receptions in a season, currently held by Dave Williams, who caught 10 in 1965.
In two tight end sets, sophomore Jack Westover will split time between tight end and halfback. Westover is one of the most versatile offensive weapons for the Huskies, lining up in numerous positions, even carrying the ball on a few end-arounds during preseason practices.
Sophomore Devin Culp will see the field frequently as he did in 2020, while it’s anyone’s guess for the remainder of the snaps, as the Huskies have a dozen tight ends on their roster.
Offensive line
Unlike the rest of the offense, which is highlighted by young talent, the Huskies’ offensive line is full of experience. With all five starters returning, opponents will have a tough time getting into the backfield yet again. Last year, Washington allowed just one sack in four games, and paved the way for a potent running game.
Junior Jaxson Kirkland will start at left tackle after being named All-Pac-12 First Team in 2020. In his second year as a starter, sophomore Ulumoo Ale slots in at left guard. Senior Luke Wattenberg will be the Huskies’ center for the second straight season after moving over from left guard prior to the 2020 season. On the opposite side, junior Henry Bainivalu lines up at right guard with sophomore Victor Curne rounding things out at right tackle.
Should any of the starting five go down, the Huskies have talent and size to fill in. Nate Kalepo, Roger Rosengarten, Corey Luciano, Julius Buelow, and Matteo Mele all saw action last season. Washington also welcomes former four-star recruit Owen Prentice, and has numerous former four-stars on its bench.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.