Late touchdown breaks Washington’s 14-year drought at Stanford Stadium

Fist pumps from Dylan Morris. Shouts from Zion Tupuola-Fetui. Bows from Jalen McMillan.
That’s what filled the aftermath of the Washington football team’s wild 20-13 victory Saturday night, where the UW executed a late touchdown to take down Stanford on the road for the first time in 14 years.
“14 years! 14 years!” shouted sophomore outside linebacker Tupuola-Fetui as the Huskies (4-4, 3-2 Pac-12) celebrated with the last few seconds ticking off the clock at Stanford Stadium following a thrilling final play.
Trailing 13-12 and facing a third-and-2 with 26 seconds left on the clock, Washington opted not to kick a fifth go-ahead field goal. Instead, redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris made his best throw of the night, hitting freshman wide receiver Jalen McMillan in-stride to give the Huskies the lead and their first touchdown of the night.
“I love it, that’s just the aggressiveness of this team,” Morris said. “Offense, defense, the whole team together, we’re aggressive and want to put up points on the board. That one there we had enough time for Jalen to work and move and [I] put it up for him… I love the call by the coaches right there. The players don’t flinch, we just hear the call and we’re gonna execute it.”
The final minute of Saturday’s game highlighted the 2021 season — which has often been filled with confusion and frustration — with a steady game being closed out by a breakout drive and clean scoring.
In addition to last week’s win at Arizona, things seemed to turn around a bit against Stanford, as the UW slowly chugged along with the lead before capping off the game in crisp fashion.
After the put-together drive by Morris, the Huskies pounded on with a two-point conversion and an interception of Stanford’s final chance.
For the majority of the game, somewhat-unlikely stars powered Washington, with junior kicker Peyton Henry and freshman linebacker Carson Bruener shining all night. Bruener managed 15 total tackles and a sack during his first career start, leading the UW defense by more than twice the nearest player in both solo and team tackles.
“It's unreal,” Bruener said. “I’m still kind of trying to like come to terms with everything on what just happened out there and how hard our team fought, to come back and win this game, especially on that last drive, [Dylan] and Jalen on the touchdown, so it was a good win.”
Henry made 4-of-4 field goals, scoring all of Washington’s points until the end of the fourth quarter.
If his throw to McMillan didn’t work out, Morris guessed that Henry would have secured the game either way.
“If we missed it you know, Peyton Henry’s probably gonna drill a field goal to win the game either way,” Morris said.
Neither kicker missed all night, with Henry’s mistake-free 12-point contribution and Stanford’s Joshua Karty hitting both of his attempts.
The Cardinal’s only touchdown of the night came on a long 16-yard play off a 75-yard drive early in the fourth quarter which ended in a touchdown rush by sophomore quarterback Tanner McKee.
Karty’s field goal on the following drive put Stanford in front 13-12, but Washington was able to force a three-and-out on defense when it mattered. The Huskies stuffed the Cardinal rushing attack on three consecutive plays and got the ball back with 2:51 remaining to set-up the game-winning drive.
Washington gained 235 rushing yards behind a balanced attack of redshirt freshman Cameron Davis and senior Sean McGrew. The duo finished with 18 and 19 carries, respectively.
The past two wins puts Washington in a much better spot looking ahead at the remainder of the season. Now .500 on the year and up a game in conference play, the UW is inching towards bowl contention and a winning conference record. Still, the team is going to take it week-by-week, needing to focus on the next big task at hand: Oregon.
“That feeling right there is just gonna give us so much more confidence leading into next week and just trying to go on a run here late,” Morris said.
Reach Co-Sports Editor Sydney Nash at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @sydneym_nash
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.