Edwards: Huskies pick a rotten apple to end rotten season

For a while Friday night, the only flags that hit the turf at Husky Stadium were of the yellow type, preceded by a Cougar player mocking the Huskies and their fans.
But 60 minutes later, those wouldn’t be the only flags landing on the purple and gold turf, as Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura planted the WSU crimson banner on the UW logo at midfield, signifying the end of an extended run of dominance from the Huskies in the Apple Cup.
If the season wasn’t already poor enough for Washington, the Huskies picked a rotten apple Friday night, ending a rotten season on a sour note, losing to the Cougars for the first time since 2012, 40-13.
It was similar to every other Washington game this season: the Huskies played like a squad that had absolutely no gas in the tank with the same problems leading to 60 minutes of frustration.
The Cougars reached triple-digits in total yardage before the Huskies had even reached double-digits, and highly-touted freshman quarterback Sam Huard — getting his first career start — threw an interception before UW even had a first down.
Huard would go on to throw three more interceptions, while the Cougars did not turn the ball over a single time. Up and down, WSU dominated the statsheet, as the Huskies failed to adjust to anything the Cougars threw at them.
Friday night was no different than any other game, as opponents quickly figured out Washington’s game plan and dominated from there on.
Washington rushed only three linemen for a majority of the night, giving space for a heavy dose of WSU running back Max Borghi and allowing de Laura to sit back in the pocket and shred the UW secondary. De Laura finished 27-for-32 through the air for 245 yards, while Borghi contributed 129 yards on the ground, as the Cougars eclipsed 200 rushing yards to go along with three rushing scores.
Trailing 13-0 in the first half, it was clear that UW’s defensive strategy wasn’t working out, but interim head coach and defensive coordinator Bob Gregory stuck with his guns and kept rushing three and dropping eight defenders, rather than pressuring de Laura in the pocket and stuffing the run.
“We’ve just been very successful in the past against this type of offense versus three down linemen,” Gregory said. “We could’ve changed it up a little bit, maybe done four down [linemen], kept everything in front of us a little bit, it has been a little bit of success for us in the past. Looking back, in hindsight it’s always 20-20, but maybe a little more four-man would’ve been good. [We] tried to blitz a couple times and it hurt us, gotta pick and choose against this kind of offense.”
Perhaps Gregory was living in the past a bit too much, as the Cougars continuously exploited the Huskies and simply gave UW no reason to believe it had a chance in the game, despite the recent history.
Friday night marked the end of an extended run of dominance, a fitting end to a season that lacked any reason for optimism after the first game.
Washington’s new head coach will need to flush the sour flavor out and adopt a fresh culture, as the Huskies can no longer hang their hats on even the most reliable of outcomes: an annual Apple Cup victory.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
