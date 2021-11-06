Chaos in final minutes puts win against Oregon out of reach

For 58 minutes of Saturday’s game against No. 4 Oregon, Race Porter practically held down the Washington football team.
Porter, a senior punter, was the most relied-upon player for the Huskies (4-5, 3-3 Pac-12) in their rivalry game, executing all night in clutch situations and punting for a total 316 yards.
Down by eight with two minutes left, Washington head coach Jimmy Lake surprisingly sent out Porter again, setting him up to kick away the team’s likely final shot at a first down rather than go for it on fourth-and-10 from its own 10-yard line.
But the ball didn’t even get to Porter, as a bad snap flew far over his head, and the Ducks’ (8-1, 5-1 Pac-12) lead grew to 10 with a safety. The play put the game two possessions away from Washington’s grasp.
UO found a touchdown off the turnover, but it was reversed after turning out short of the end zone. The Ducks let the clock run out in good faith, rather than attempt to double the score, and the game ended 26-16 in their favor.
The rest of the game felt eerily familiar to others this season, with Washington opening strong, appearing shut down in the middle game, and then attempting a comeback.
“Unfortunately we didn’t execute long enough,” Lake said. “And that’s a continuing theme even in our losses, but also our close victories. We need to execute better, in all three phases.”
Washington seemed drastically different at the start of the game, with the first quarter looking like UW might have a go at taking down the highest-ranked Pac-12 team. Managing an interception on Oregon’s first drive, freshman linebacker Carson Bruener’s 50-yard return set up a Sean McGrew rushing touchdown, putting UW up 7-0. A few plays later, a great punt by Porter inside the UO 1-yard line set up a safety by sophomore linebacker Jackson Sirmon.
After an especially long first quarter, the Huskies and an excited stadium of fans headed into the second with momentum.
But offense went cold during the middle thirty minutes. Issues picked up with an interception by quarterback Dylan Morris, who threw a long pass intended for freshman wide receiver Jalen McMillian into triple coverage.
UW wasn’t able to do anything of substance during the second and third while UO scored 14 unanswered points.
By the start of the fourth quarter, Washington had converted on just three first downs. It seemed like a change in production was within reach, but UW continued to kick the ball away over and over.
Midway in the fourth, McGrew was set up with his second touchdown of the night, bringing the game to 24-16 with just over 11 minutes remaining. A tough, but possible, comeback remained on the table until the bad punt turned into an Oregon safety. UO moved more than two possessions ahead with less than two minutes left, putting the game out of UW’s reach.
Oregon trampled Washington in yards, more than doubling in total yardage with 427 yards, versus UW’s 166. UO outrushed UW nearly six times over, ending with 329.
“It’s definitely tough,” McGrew said. “It’s definitely one that stings a lot.”
Washington looks ahead to another challenging opponent in Arizona State. The Huskies remain home next week for a 4 p.m. game on Saturday, Nov. 13.
