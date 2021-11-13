Junior Adams-led UW offense starts hot but fizzles in end

Quarterback roll outs, end arounds and trick plays highlight the good for Junior Adams’ inaugural game calling plays for Washington.
UW used the different play-calling style to help get off to a hot start, opening the game with two, eight-play touchdown drives. This marked the first time all season that the Huskies had scored on their first two drives in a game and only the fourth time that they’ve scored to open a game this season.
All season long, head coach Jimmy Lake harped on running the ball and physicality as the keys to victory. With Lake suspended for the game, interim head coach Bob Gregory and Junior Adams calling plays, the Washington offense utilized the passing game and more unique running plays to move the ball down the field.
“We showed it in the first half that we can get stuff done,” junior offensive lineman Jaxon Kirkland said. “In the second half you saw once we got the wide zone going it really took off…. I just think that we gotta keep doing that and I’m not going to blame it on the weather, but it is tough to pass in these situations. That's when it gets into a battle of run offenses against each other.”
No drive highlighted the difference in play-calling style between Adams and ex-offensive coordinator John Donovan more than the opening drive.
That drive consisted of two screen passes to freshman wide receiver Rome Odunze, a throw-back pass from freshman wide receiver Jalen McMillan to redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris, and an end-around run for Odunze.
On a key pass to Odunze that ended in an interference call, the play design was also more unique than the Donovan offense, with Adams having Morris roll out to the left to get him outside of the pocket.
In the previous nine games, Washington had only ran one true trick play, with it being the play where junior wide receiver Terrell Bynum was looking to throw the ball, but ended up running it himself.
“[Adams] definitely brought something different to the table and that was just getting outside more,” Kirkland said. “Credit to our o-line, we do a really good job of reach blocking guys, showing off our athleticism and cutting off guys in the second level. Those plays can be really easy for us as you can get guys flowing one way and a guy like Cameron Davis can hit it backside.”
Another huge difference Saturday night was the number of end-arounds and fake end-arounds that were called by the UW offense. Odunze ended the day with only two carries, but there were a number of other times where either he or another receiver was brought in motion as a decoy.
WIth the new offensive play-caller, Washington solved an issue that had been hurting them all year: predictability.
Against ASU, UW switched up their offense and caught the opposing defense off guard to open the game. On Washington’s two touchdowns on their first two drives, Washington opened each drive with two straight passes. A favorite of Donovan’s had been to start with a simple run up the middle.
“The emphasis there was, this week we’re going to get more outside the box and I guess not be so predictable when we're just running it up the middle a lot…,” Kirkland said. “I also think Junior Adams did a good job of spreading us out too. We got Cade Otton out of the line of scrimmage and [went] full empty package, which I think is cool for our offense and I think something to work off of for sure.”
This new early passing, helped the Huskies avoid the early third down that can lead to quick three-and-outs. On the two opening possessions, the Huskies only faced one third down and each of those third downs were only a third-and-1 situation.
Even with the new offensive play calling, problems still came up causing issues for Washington.
The Huskies offense finished with only 266 total yards, with 95 rushing yards and 171 passing yards. Heading into Saturday night, the Huskies were 111th in total yards per game with 332.1 making the performance against the Sun Devils underwhelming.
The problems on offense for Washington all came after the first two possessions.
After having a combined 127 yards in the two possessions to open the game, the UW offense fell flat. On their final four possessions in the first half, the Huskies only mustered another 48 yards, including two three-and-outs and one five-play punt drive.
Bad starting field possession, a quarterback dropping the ball and dropped passes by receivers are what compounded the struggles for the Washington offense throughout the game in the loss to Arizona State.
With another week of practice having Adams call the plays, Washington will look to continue to develop the playbook and continue to correct its mistakes, as the mistakes are what ultimately allowed Arizona State to hang around and strike when the time was right.
Reach reporter Nathan Mathisen at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NathanMathisen
