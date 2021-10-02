Late rally isn't enough as UW falls to OSU in final minutes

Ending its nine-game win streak Saturday, the Washington football team fell to Oregon State in a painful loss on the road after nearly finding a fourth quarter comeback.
It seemed like the Huskies (2-3, 1-1 Pac-12) might pull its offense together in the final quarter, but the 14-point gain wasn't enough as OSU scored a field goal in the last seconds of the game to secure the victory.
The turning point:
After what seemed like a massive comeback from Washington to give it the game, the quarter drifted back into Oregon State's favor as a UW fourth-and-1 down fell just short.
OSU got the ball near the 40-yard line with a few minutes on the clock and pushed toward the end zone despite UW's stop attempts. The Huskies weren't able to stuff the Oregon State offense or buy time with timeouts as the Beavers (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) advanced enough to make a 24-yard field goal with three seconds remaining.
UW player of the game: Sean McGrew
After missing comeback opportunities all night, Washington — specifically thanks to senior tailback Sean McGrew — managed to pull a couple runs into touchdowns during the fourth quarter. McGrew led the UW in rushing for the night, responsible for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
Both came within five minutes of the fourth quarter as Washington tried to come back.
What’s next?
Next week is the Huskies’ only bye of the season, giving them an extra week to figure out a strategy for taking on UCLA. Picking back up at home on Oct. 16, the Huskies will shoot to get back over .500 on the season after Saturday's tough loss.
