Sources: Huard splitting first-team practice reps with Morris

Changes to the coaching staff may not be the only thing that looks different for the Washington football team this Saturday versus Arizona State.
True freshman quarterback Sam Huard is splitting first-team reps with redshirt freshman Dylan Morris during practice this week, a source in contact with the team confirmed Wednesday.
Morris started under center in all 13 of Washington’s games during the past two seasons under head coach Jimmy Lake and offensive coordinator John Donovan. Lake was suspended Monday for the upcoming game against ASU, and Donovan was fired Sunday.
When asked Monday whether Morris is still the Huskies’ starting quarterback, interim play-caller Junior Adams was less-than-candid in his response, but unlike Lake had done for much of the season, Adams did not confirm that Morris is still the starter.
“We’re going through game planning right now and we’re going to see where we’re at with that,” Adams said. “But Dylan [Morris] … we’re going to put him in the best position that he can be in for him to be successful.”
Morris carries an 11-to-9 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the season. His nine interceptions are the most in the Pac-12 Conference and his completion percentage of 60.4% is ninth among 12 qualified passers.
Meanwhile, Huard — a former five-star recruit — has appeared in two games this season for UW. The first appearance of the season for Huard came in Washington’s third game of the season, a blow out over Arkansas State. He went 2-for-5 for 31 yards.
Huard’s most significant playing time was three weeks ago against Arizona when he came on for an injured Morris. Huard went 0-for-1 before Morris reentered the game. Lake confirmed the plan was for Huard to enter the game during UW’s third possession of the game, but appeared on the second drive instead due to Morris’ injury.
If Huard starts against ASU, he will become the first true freshman to start a game for Washington at quarterback since Jake Browning in 2015. If Huard appears in each of the Huskies’ final three games, he will burn his redshirt year. Players that appear in four games or less are eligible for an additional year of eligibility.
Reach Sports Editor Anthony Edwards at sports@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
